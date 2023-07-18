If Universal Constants Evolved then The Universe is Twice as Old at 26.7 Billion Years Instead of 13.8 Billion

A new astronomical model proposes that the age of the Universe is 26.7 billion years old and not 13.7 billion years.
For years, astronomers and physicists have calculated the age of our universe by measuring the time elapsed since the Big Bang and by studying the oldest stars based on the redshift of light coming from distant galaxies. In 2021, thanks to new techniques and advances in technology, the age of our universe was thus estimated at 13.797 billion years using the Lambda-CDM concordance model.
However, many scientists have been puzzled by the existence of stars like the Methuselah that appear to be older than the estimated age of our universe and by the discovery of early galaxies in an advanced state of evolution made possible by the James Webb Space Telescopenorth_eastexternal link. These galaxies, existing a mere 300 million years or so after the Big Bang, appear to have a level of maturity and mass typically associated with billions of years of cosmic evolution. Furthermore, they’re surprisingly small in size, adding another layer of mystery to the equation.
Gupta found it is possible to reinterpret the redshift as a hybrid phenomenon, rather than purely due to expansion.
Gupta introduces the idea of evolving “coupling constants,” as hypothesized by Paul Dirac. Coupling constants are fundamental physical constants that govern the interactions between particles. According to Dirac, these constants might have varied over time. By allowing them to evolve, the timeframe for the formation of early galaxies observed by the Webb telescope at high redshifts can be extended from a few hundred million years to several billion years. This provides a more feasible explanation for the advanced level of development and mass observed in these ancient galaxies.
Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society -JWST early Universe observations and ΛCDM cosmology
Abstract
Deep space observations of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have revealed that the structure and masses of very early Universe galaxies at high redshifts (z∼15), existing at about 300 million year after the BigBang, may be as evolved as the galaxies in existence for ∼10 billion years. The JWST findings are thus in strong tension with the Λ CDM cosmological model.
While tired light (TL) models have been shown to comply with the JWST angular galaxy size data, they cannot satisfactorily explain isotropy of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) observations or fit the supernovae distance modulus vs. redshift data well. Researchers have developed hybrid models that include the tired light concept in the expanding universe. The hybrid ΛCDM model fits the supernovae type 1a data well but not the JWST observations. We present a model with covarying coupling constants (CCC), starting from the modified FLRW metric and resulting Einstein and Friedmann equations, and a CCC + TL hybrid model. They fit the Pantheon + data admirably, and the CCC + TL model is compliant with the JWST observations. It stretches the age of the universe to 26.7 Gyr with 5.8 Gyr at z=10 and 3.5 Gyr at z=20, giving enough time to form massive galaxies. It thus resolves the ‘impossible early galaxy’ problem without requiring the existence of primordial black hole seeds or modified power spectrum, rapid formation of massive population III stars, and super Eddington accretion rates. One could infer the CCC model as an extension of the Λ CDM model with a dynamic cosmological constant.
5 thoughts on “If Universal Constants Evolved then The Universe is Twice as Old at 26.7 Billion Years Instead of 13.8 Billion”
If the universe is 13.7B years old, the Earth/Solar System is about a third the age of the Universe. Obviously much of the early history Life would have been impossible. So the idea that we may be among the first Technological civilizations in existence is intuitively plausible.
We could easily have discovered that our planet was 1% of the age of the universe and this would have seemed much less plausible.
A Universe that’s twice as old is one with a sharper Fermi Paradox.
Not necessarily; If physical constants are evolving, you have to consider the possibility that the laws of physics weren’t *quite* suited to life originally, and only ‘recently’ became suitable. Or, a little darker, the original life in the universe died out due to physics shifting away from permitting it, and we’re the latecomer ‘new physics’ life.
I don’t have access beyond the abstract, so I’m not privy to the exact details of the proposed changes. The theory seems to be a hybrid “tired light” theory where traveling photons gradually lose energy; The change in physics is a cause of the loss of energy. But changing physics WOULD have other implications, I think, such as chemistry operating a little differently.
Or, darker still, perhaps death is just a temporary inconvenience for those ancients.
“That is not dead which can eternal lie,
And with strange aeons even death may die.”
If complex life is easy enough, then you don’t need a large time margin to evolve a lot of it. For example, if life on Earth evolved only 1 million years after the earliest possible point when life could evolve somewhere, those 1 million years would be plenty of time for many other species to evolve before us (and gain a large technological lead).
If that time margin is more than ~10 million years, then that’s also plenty of time for the first spacefaring species to spread through the whole galaxy even without FTL (even 1 million years could be enough for that under some scenarios).
It’s not likely that life on Earth evolved at the earliest possible point when that was possible for the whole galaxy. The smaller the time margin, the lower the probability. So if we are the first, that implies that complex life is difficult.
But after looking into the timeline of key events in our own evolution, my impression is that even complex life is almost inevitable. There are limits on how long it takes, but on a suitable planet it’s a matter of when, not if.
That still leaves room for the rare Earth hypothesis, but the galaxy is large, so I’m not putting much faith in that either. I’m most inclined to believe the zoo hypothesis.
Moreover, the rate of evolution is likely not the same everywhere. A few million years difference over the course of ~4.5 billion years is practically negligible. Even if Earth was the first to evolve early life, that still leaves plenty of time for life on other planets to produce space faring civilizations millions of years ahead of us.
Is Earth the most optimal planet for the fastest possible evolution of an intelligent species? Probably not.
So either intelligent life is really difficult (which I doubt), and/or there aren’t enough suitable planets around (which I doubt), or we’re most likely not the first.