Tesla Beats Expectations in Q2 2023 by 20,000 Vehicles $TSLA

In the second quarter 2023, Tesla produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000 vehicles. This was a 20,000 car beat on deliveries (including about 5,000 more S/X than expected), which was about $1.2 to 1.5 billion more in revenue. This would be $400M to 600M more on profit.

This Q2 was 40,000 that was over Q1.

If we have 40,000 more in Q3 that would be over 500k, 506k deliveries. and again in Q4 that would be 546k. 867k so far and 1.05 m for second half. 1.87 million.

466k is a runrate of 1.92 million. Tesla was previously guiding to 1.8 million cars for 2023.

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2023 Update: https://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.