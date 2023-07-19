Tesla is Talking with Another OEM for Licensing FSD $TSLA

Tesla is talking with other carmakers to license FSD. This is huge as Tesla could say make half or more of the FSD profit by allowing other carmakers to license. Tesla could $10,000 on profit off of cars that someone else makes and sells out of the total $15000 price.

Will this be like all the North American car companies choosing to use Tesla’s supercharging network? Will all of the car companies choose to license FSD after the first company chooses to use FSD. Tesla having FSD on all North American cars or global cars over $50,000 per vehicle would be say 10% of 40 million vehicles per year. 4 million vehicles at $2400 per year subscription would be almost $10 billion per year.

Tesla is building out its Dojo AI supercomputer. Tesla will spend over a $1 billion each year on Dojo over each of the next few years.

Tesla will allow the transfer of FSD to another vehicle.