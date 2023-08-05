PG&E, one of California’s main energy utility, CEO Patti Poppe spoke with Elon Musk. Elon said that he is certain that global electrical output will need to triple to handle the electrification of transportation and the heating of buildings. This trend and increasing development could increase energy usage by ten times for developing countries like India.
This is clear as 25% of world oil is used for cars and trucks. The oil is mostly used for trucks.
Elon said, if the electricity per capita trend continues from the start of the industrial revolution then the world could reach a terawatt per person. This must be a trend does not include the use of wood before electricity.
Elon indicated that if current global powerplants were used at full capacity we could double energy available by just adding the energy storage (like megapacks) to hold the power for the time when it is needed. Storing full output global powerplant production for 12 hours would require about 17.8 million megapacks. If it takes 15 years to replace the megapacks, then this would mean the need to produce about 1.2 million megapacks per year.
1 thought on “Elon Musk is Certain Global Electrical Output Will Triple”
More like the cooling of buildings. Technology Review had an insightful piece of the explosion of air conditioning to counter the ever growing world wide temperatures we’re experiencing. The addition of several hundred million power hungry air conditioners alone will require at least a tripling of output, being the single most globally common energy intensive device, until L2 chargers become standard in most households.