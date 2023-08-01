Under the guidance of Professor Chang Haixin, postdoctoral Wu Hao and doctoral student Yang Li of the School of Materials Science and Technology of Huazhong University of Science and Technology they have successfully verified and synthesized the LK-99 crystal. It can be magnetically levitated for the first time and this is shown on a bilibili video. They expect to realize the true sense of non-contact superconducting magnetic levitation.
12 thoughts on “Huazhong University of Science and Technology Synthesis, Replication and Levitation #LK99”
Okay, next question. If this continues to pan out, where do we put our money?
Hey Brian, lets assume this is 100% correct, its cheap and relatively easy to manufacture. Could you run through what the next big future ways this is going to affect us? Especially battery technology and magnets for fusion and electric vehicles.
As I understand it everything that uses electricity will benefit. About 10 % electricity is lost in the grid. That is a lot. With superconductors you won’t loose that much, I don’t know less than 1%, so you don’t need so many new power plants. Every electric motor in cars or in industry is not 99 % efficient, way less because some of energy is converted to heat. If you have superconductor at normal temp, you get to super efficient 99 % engines. And because energy won’t go into heat, you don’t need colling in many areas. Computer chips won’t get hot and need cooling, smartphone won’t get hot after extensive usage. Data centers, supercomputers won’t need cooling. Cooling needs electricity. Because heat won’t be an issue, we will get better CPU’s and chips with way more power. We will get more out of renewables, such as wind and solar. Because long range transmission won’t cause such looses, it will be more viable to use deserts and area with high solar activity for solar farms.
Range of electric cars will increase just because motors will be more effective almost without looses. I don’t know about batteries, most likely some extra benefits.
Brian also wrote an article that it would benefit ion engines a lot and made them more viable for Earth-Mars route,…
I don’t know, this is my understanding, perhaps I am wrong in some areas and percentages, but benefits are huge.
Many big high power applications for magnets needs some form of this material to work with high fields (over 10 tesla) and high current (lot of amps). Lk99 can only handle 250 milliamps. It has to be less fragile to field and current. However, LK99 seems to work best with thin film. This is great for 800+ GHz computer chips. I expect this to crack open solid state material science and help us understand a significant class of superconductors. A lot of material improvement will happen over the year and beyond. It is encouraging that Berkeley and Shenyang are doing well with theory and simulation. This will help us figure out how to make this a lot better but we are starting from fairly useful at boiling water temperature and no extra pressure.
Still waiting on room temp resistance measurements aren’t we?
I think that private sector has a lot to benefit from that and that is why we will see fast implementation. It won’t take too long. A lot will be invested to get it done fast.
https://www.forexlive.com/news/superconductor-optimism-grows-as-scientists-find-more-signs-that-its-real-20230801/
Betting Markets shift to optimism, paper from Lawrence Berkeley on simulations supporting LK-99 theoretical SC.
Skeptics will say the demo shows what would be expected of a paramagnetic effect. Still, it’s an independent lab with positive results and interpretation.
This university is known and reputable. They had done it.
This is a cornerstone, the foundation for many future technologies, developments and progress. The benefits to the economy and industry will be huge.
Even if material proves too brittle for some applications, they know where to search for new materials and know more about the process behind it.
The world is about to change
And as they understand the mechanism better they will be able to improve on it.
