Sandy Munro and his Dad worked in the US Car industry inside and outside of the UAW. Sandy explains that making the US car industry less competitive contributed to the General Motors shrinking from over 50% market share to less than 16%. The UAW auto industry members shrank from 1.5 million in 1979 to 180,000 car industry members today. There are about 350,000 UAW members but about half are in farming and other industries.
1 thought on “American Car Industry and UAW Collapse Since 1979”
I owned a 1984 Oldsmobile. Precisely engineered planned obsolescence struck at 105,000 miles and the engine could not be repaired. Ever after I drove Porsche and Toyota. I am driving a 1986 Toyota MR2, runs like new, best car I ever owned. 7300 red line really sings. I have yet to meet someone who recommends his Detroit iron.