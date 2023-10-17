New NGAD Fighter Will Be Bigger, Stealthier and Double the Range of the F-22

The United States Air Force (USAF) plans to award the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program and for new fighter engines in 2024. The NGAD is a sixth-generation fighter jet that will replace the F-22 Raptor. The Air Force hopes to have the NGAD in production by the end of the decade.

NGAD will have over twice the range of the F-22 Raptor.

The two main competitors for the contract are: Lockheed Martin, Boeing.

The NGAD will have:

New AESA radar systems

New tailless stealth designs

New adaptive cycle engines

An arsenal of kinetic and laser directed energy weapons

Twin engines that provide greater thrust and fuel efficiency

Minimized heat emissions

The NGAD program is highly classified. The US military does not want to stealth and other technologies to leak to China like the plans and designs for the F-22 and the F-35. The US Air Force is modernizing to increase lethality and ensure air superiority.

According to former Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson, China has stolen F-22 secrets for many years. The J-20 stealth fighter is based on technology from the F-22 Raptor and Joint Strike Fighter program. Data leaks occurred at principal subcontractor Lockheed Martin in 2007.

China’s military technology spy program ranged from advanced cyberattacks to old-fashioned methods such as honey traps and bribes to recruit US contractors, academic researchers, and officials.