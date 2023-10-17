The United States Air Force (USAF) plans to award the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program and for new fighter engines in 2024. The NGAD is a sixth-generation fighter jet that will replace the F-22 Raptor. The Air Force hopes to have the NGAD in production by the end of the decade.
NGAD will have over twice the range of the F-22 Raptor.
The two main competitors for the contract are: Lockheed Martin, Boeing.
The NGAD will have:
New AESA radar systems
New tailless stealth designs
New adaptive cycle engines
An arsenal of kinetic and laser directed energy weapons
Twin engines that provide greater thrust and fuel efficiency
Minimized heat emissions
The NGAD program is highly classified. The US military does not want to stealth and other technologies to leak to China like the plans and designs for the F-22 and the F-35. The US Air Force is modernizing to increase lethality and ensure air superiority.
According to former Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson, China has stolen F-22 secrets for many years. The J-20 stealth fighter is based on technology from the F-22 Raptor and Joint Strike Fighter program. Data leaks occurred at principal subcontractor Lockheed Martin in 2007.
China’s military technology spy program ranged from advanced cyberattacks to old-fashioned methods such as honey traps and bribes to recruit US contractors, academic researchers, and officials.
1 thought on “New NGAD Fighter Will Be Bigger, Stealthier and Double the Range of the F-22”
Bigger makes a lot of sense given area vs volume as scale up. Internal weapons bays and 100-1000kW lasers are going to be bulky, and gives options for oversized fuel tanks. With 1000nm 4-5hour range they will need a lot less sorties for patrol operations to increase airframe life (takeoffs+landings are killers) and will be able to consolidate number of bases that operate from and with greater stand-off distances for carrier groups. A lot more scope for projecting power from carriers into continental targets.
The very clean planform might see a significant reduction in parts count – which is at least as significant for development and manufacturing and maintenance costs as weight is, particularly for a stealth aircraft. Fewer control surface actuators (and aero-surface hinges etc) has to be a win as well.
Higher mass might be hard work for carrier catapults though, and maybe there will be more space issues for storage within Carriers.