SpaceX Starlink Applied to FCC, ITU for 29,988 Satellites

SpaceX has applied to the ITU to place an additional 29,988 new satellites into orbit. SpaceX is using the Pacific island state of Tonga as its regulatory source and using TongSat which is looking to profit from the satellite industry.

SpaceX has about 4200 active satellites now out of 5100 launched.

The satellites will operate in the W-band, which is the microwave portion of the frequency band, and operates in the 75-110 GHz and just above the V-band. W-band is increasingly favoured for its us by High Throughput Satellites.

SpaceX applied to the FCC for the 29,988 as well. This wold be in 288 orbital planes ranging from 614 kms altitude down to 340 kms. It also wants the new satellites to be able to operate within all the popular frequency bands for satellite communications, that is Ka-band, Ku-band and W-band. SpaceX has volunteered to abandon plans for an already approved 7518 satellites using V-band spectrum provided the FCC allowed the new application to incorporate V-band frequencies into its ‘Gen-2’ designs.