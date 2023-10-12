SpaceX has applied to the ITU to place an additional 29,988 new satellites into orbit. SpaceX is using the Pacific island state of Tonga as its regulatory source and using TongSat which is looking to profit from the satellite industry.
SpaceX has about 4200 active satellites now out of 5100 launched.
The satellites will operate in the W-band, which is the microwave portion of the frequency band, and operates in the 75-110 GHz and just above the V-band. W-band is increasingly favoured for its us by High Throughput Satellites.
SpaceX applied to the FCC for the 29,988 as well. This wold be in 288 orbital planes ranging from 614 kms altitude down to 340 kms. It also wants the new satellites to be able to operate within all the popular frequency bands for satellite communications, that is Ka-band, Ku-band and W-band. SpaceX has volunteered to abandon plans for an already approved 7518 satellites using V-band spectrum provided the FCC allowed the new application to incorporate V-band frequencies into its ‘Gen-2’ designs.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “SpaceX Starlink Applied to FCC, ITU for 29,988 Satellites”
SpaceX should be spectrum limited and satellite limited just like terrestrial radio/TV is for spectrum and antenna respectively. There are competitors who want a slice of the satellite internet space too. It’s unfair to just give it all away to SpaceX simply because this commons area was sought by them first. And some thought needs to be given to other users, including SpaceX for its own rockets, but also others who my not have insider knowledge of exact positioning of every SpaceX satellite whenever they want to launch something into orbit, or beyond.
Asking tiny Tonga for permission is an obviously cynical attempt to evade all regulation and should not be allowed by the international ITU.
NASA considers space debris the #1 risk for human space flight: https://www.nasa.gov/centers-and-facilities/nesc/space-debris-understanding-the-risks-to-nasa-spacecraft/ We need something to clean up space before we put up more into it.
And astronomers need a clear sky at night too and are already suffering for the lack of it.
Are low energy microwaves beaming from all parts of the sky and all times of the day even safe?
First off space debris at the altitudes they’re asking for is almost a zero issue as atmospheric drag is high enough that orbits decay rapidly, the higher orbital debris will last for months at the longest. Not centuries or millennia like geostationary orbits (which just had a sat TV company ruin a spot when their sat ran out of fuel!)
If anything the ITU, or a new agency should be set up to charge a lease for satellite orbits and continue to charge companies over time for any satellite or debris that have made an orbit unusable.
They should be charged until the satellite drops or debris have fallen.
The agency can use those funds collected to de-orbit debris & satellites.
Next, astronomers are happy with the measures spacex has taken, they already knew how to deal with satellites.
The big issue was tight trains of newly launched satellites near the horizon.
but the new low albedo coverings have helped tremendously and are a huge improvement over traditional satellites with often extremely reflective surfaces.
many astronomers now wish the older satellites from other companies would follow suit and quickly replace them since spacex has publicly released data for free on the matter.
Yes Microwaves are safe, safer than sunlight at the distances we’re talking about.
As for potential monopolies, let me know when someone has the capability AND is being suppressed by the established company.
Until that happens it isn’t a problem with a fix.
The reasons for FCC to deny SpaceX the license to deploy satellites does not seem to have a lot to do with public interest, but with backroom political manoeuvring.
Tread here about the license dealings: https://www.teslarati.com/spacex-starlink-gen2-constellation-fcc-license-partial-grant/
According to the article, even at the lower altitudes, the Starlink satellites will take 5 years to de-orbit and the FCC is right to add all those non-working satellite orbits together. SpaceX could eliminate this problem by inventing a way to collect their decommissioned satellites. It would be safer for those on the ground, and for those aiming to go into space. NEO is not unlimited and it’s not a dumping ground, er, space.
Also, competitors have rights too, even if SpaceX is claiming first mover advantage. Some mechanism for leasing out spots free, or to be free in the future, to the highest bidder, should be found. That’s how it’s done with spectrum for radio and TV now. No one owns space and near Earth, it’s our world commons.