Ionic Fridges Will Eliminate Bad Fridge Chemicals

In 2022, Drew Lilley and Ravi Prasher, both at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, used an alternative ‘ionocaloric refrigeration’ scheme. Instead of applying a field externally, they used the electrochemical binding between the ions in a salt (in this case sodium iodide) and a solvent (ethylene carbonate). When the salt is added to the partially-frozen solvent, it begins to dissolve. To do so, however, the solvent must melt, and this requires energy. ‘[The solvent] wants to become a liquid, but it needs energy to do so, so it steals it from itself and cools down,’ explains Lilley.

They placed the system in thermal contact with a cold reservoir. Finally, they separated the salt from the solvent by electrodialysis. This raises the solvent’s melting point, causing it to partially freeze again, releasing heat. This crystalline slush is pumped back to the hot reservoir, completing the refrigeration cycle. The researchers showed a maximum temperature decrease of 28°C and an energy efficiency of 29% under practicable operating conditions – superior to other caloric refrigeration systems – and they believe there is significant room for improvement.

Calion Technologies is a startup by Drew Lilley working to commercialize the new ionocaloric fridge technology.

The US Department of Energy has given some grants to develop this technology.

Calion Technologies (Danville, CA) will develop a heat pump steam generator that could seamlessly replace natural gas boilers for industrial processes and introduce heat pumps to a new swath of customers. Calion Technologies’ approach is designed to generate steam at temperatures not possible with current heat pump technologies to accelerate the decarbonization of industrial heating, which accounts for 9% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions annually. (Award amount: $500,000)