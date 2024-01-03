Israel and Iran Shadow and Proxy War

The conflict between Israel, US and Iran has not been a direct war. Tehran has increasingly utilized non-state actors to expand its regional influence and achieve its strategic objectives in the Middle East.

However, Iran is vulnerable to minorities and groups inside Iran. More than half of Iran’s population are non-persian ethnic minorities—Azerbaijanis, Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens, Baluchs, and dozens more. They dominate vast regions of the country outside the Persian heartland that surrounds Tehran. Most of these minorities live in the border provinces and share ties with co-ethnics in neighboring states, such as Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan. Tehran forbids minorities to educate their children or receive government services in their native languages, but even so, according to Iranian government data, 40 percent of the country’s citizens aren’t even fluent in the Persian language.

In recent years, confrontation between Iran’s ethnic minorities and the ruling regime has been on the rise. The violence is reciprocal: The regime targets ethnic minorities and vice versa.

It is likely that Israel and the US will provide support to the minorities inside Iran.

There is also the use of assassination. Israel hunted down Nazis after WW2. Israel has used assassination for decades to deal with Iranian nuclear scientists and terrorists. These conflicts and actions are and will increase with the Hamas-Israel war and other regional developments.

The Mossad is an Israeli intelligence agency that gathers information and conducts secret operations to keep Israel safe from terrorists. The Mossad’s elite assassins are called kidon. Recruits receive two years of training at Mossad’s training facility near Herzliya.

Wrath of God (began in 1972) was a covert operation directed by Israeli government and Mossad to assassinate individuals alleged to have been directly or indirectly involved in the 1972 Munich massacre. Their targets usually included members of Black September and PLO. Most of the assassinations were carried out by bombings.

There is a list of many dozens of operations that were believed to have been by Mossad.

In the last day or so, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard was killed in Syroia and a leader of Hamas was killed in Lebanon.