Air Force Considers Dumping Costly B-21 for Constantly Updated Fleet of Drones

The biggest concern for the US Air Force is if takes over 15 years to build its full order of even just 100 B-21 Raiders then the new stealth bomber could be outdated before the last get made. Technology is increasing at a rapid rate. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, quantum computers, autonomous systems, etc. – are evolving constantly, and many of the current platforms could likely be obsolete by the time the platforms reach full-rate production (FRP).
Autonomous wingman drones could be made faster, at lower cost which would enable a constantly updated fleet.
Despite secrecy and security measures, only 24-30 B-21s are expected to be operational in the next decade, leading to concerns about adequate numbers for potential conflicts with China and Russia.
There are currently at least six prototype Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider bombers in various stages of production.
The first six are coming in at about the $550-600 million that was budgeted. However, inflation of 25%+ could force higher prices for later units. The problem is there is a 1983 law that re-examines military procurement when budget overruns rise over 15% (the Nunn-McCurdy Act).
Northrop Grumman reported a nearly $1.6 billion pre-tax charge on the B-21 Raider program in the last quarter of 2023, as the stealth bomber moved into its low-rate initial production phase.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
5 thoughts on “Air Force Considers Dumping Costly B-21 for Constantly Updated Fleet of Drones”
I don’t doubt drones will dominate air combat eventually. But there is an innate robustness manned aircraft have in selective areas I don’t see in drones. “Bob” makes the point about hacking. Electronic Warfare (EW) can screw with or block navigation signals, communications, sensors, even rewrite code inserting “new” instructions/objectives. Countermeasures to EW attacks are often developed after an “unexpected attack method” reveals itself. Pilots are by nature, very good at adapting to unanticipated threats, or just unanticipated issues. IMO, in some scenarios, it just makes sense to have a pilot(s).
Drones will increase in number and mission objectives. A lot can be made, fast, with new technology very quickly getting into the air. This last point is really important. Drones could also maneuver in ways no human could tolerate. In the 1970’s, we had to “put a leash” on our F-16. It was technically capable of pulling G’s humans could not tolerate. Drones have many advantages. Manned aircraft have several important, unique ones as well.
The biggest mystery of all? Whether anti-drone technology becomes cheap, easy, and plentiful. Then all the drones in the world are worthless.
Next step, contemplate how they will be deploying advanced iteratively developed drones, autonomous wingman fighters, smart cruise missiles etc in an era when Starship is available to cheaply move stuff anywhere on the planet in less than an hour and StarShield is available to communicate with it.
Who said the DOD was utterly clueless and unselfaware. Great they can at least consider things that are obviously true.
they’ll keep it, you can’t hack or spoof a human in flight.
if it’s bad, they’ll reduce the number made or cut something else from the budget, or use the bombers as drone carriers.