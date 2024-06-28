China Dominates Wind Turbines Globally

China had 65% of global wind production in 2023. China wind power domination goes along with domination of solar power production. China has about 80-85% of solar power manufacturing capacity.

Four Chinese wind turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are in the top five global companies in wind. 16.3 gigawatts (GW) wind was installed.

Goldwind maintained the leading position for the second consecutive year, according to latest analysis from Wood Mackenzie.

Envision closely followed with 14.1 GW.

Vestas connected 11.5 GW, the only western OEM in the global top five.

At fourth and fifth places, Windey and MingYang installed 10.1 GW and 9.9 GW. The market remained consolidated with 54% of the global wind markets held by the top five OEMs.

The largest wind turbines are going to over 20 Megawatts each. There have been 14.7 MW wind turbines commercially made.