China had 65% of global wind production in 2023. China wind power domination goes along with domination of solar power production. China has about 80-85% of solar power manufacturing capacity.
Four Chinese wind turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are in the top five global companies in wind. 16.3 gigawatts (GW) wind was installed.
Goldwind maintained the leading position for the second consecutive year, according to latest analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
Envision closely followed with 14.1 GW.
Vestas connected 11.5 GW, the only western OEM in the global top five.
At fourth and fifth places, Windey and MingYang installed 10.1 GW and 9.9 GW. The market remained consolidated with 54% of the global wind markets held by the top five OEMs.
The largest wind turbines are going to over 20 Megawatts each. There have been 14.7 MW wind turbines commercially made.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “China Dominates Wind Turbines Globally”
Good news for Tesla! Someone’s going to supply Mega packs of batteries to store intermittent energy for when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine…
[ Persia (700 a.D.) and China (maybe ~20 a.D., or later with being transferred knowledge from Persia(?)) had very early horizontal (vertical axis) windmills and active to wind forces were sails.
75438 / 4m²(/kW) =~18.9MW for photovoltaics, but on ~half utilization/capacity factor and contrary to that ~half of investment(&low maintenance) costs, comparing offshore and utility scale (?) ]
I hear holland was a leader in Windmills the last time they were high tech in the 1500s. I loathe windmills for they are intermittent and an eyesore.