The Chinese Tianlong-3 rocket ripped off parts of the rocket when it broke free of the test stand. It was supposed to be held in place in the test. The rocket was not complete without grid fins. There were pieces falling off when it broke free and the engines did not sound correct and there were no fins to stabilize the flight. The rocket was months from being complete.
They were lucky that the damage upon accidental takeoff caused the rocket to fail quickly and fall back into the exclusion zone.
The launch site was surrounded by habitated areas. If the rocket had continued to fly then it could have ended up crashing into an urban area.
3 thoughts on “Incomplete Tianlong-3 Ripped Off Parts of Rocket in Accident”
That rocket really wanted to fly
With ‘China’s speed’, they will catch up around 2026 – my prediction.
Catchup to SpaceX? Like Falcon 9 reuse?