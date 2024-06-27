Infinidat Revolutionizes Enterprise Cyber Storage Protection to Reduce Ransomware and Malware Threat Windows

Waltham, Massachusetts, June 27th, 2024, CyberNewsWire

Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, has introduced a new automated cyber resiliency and recovery solution that will revolutionize how enterprises can minimize the impact of ransomware and malware attacks. Infinidat’s InfiniSafe® Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) is a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity integration solution that is designed to reduce the threat window of cyberattacks, such as ransomware. Sophisticated cyberattacks, including new sinister forms of AI-driven attacks, are increasingly targeting the data storage infrastructure of enterprises.

Infinidat’s InfiniSafe ACP enables enterprises to easily integrate with their Security Operations Centers (SOC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) cybersecurity software applications, and simple syslog functions for less complex environments. A security-related incident or event triggers immediate automated immutable snapshots of data, providing the ability to protect InfiniBox® and InfiniBox™ SSA block-based volumes and/or file systems and ensure near instantaneous cyber recovery.

“The merging of cybersecurity and data infrastructure has been compelling CIOs, CISOs and IT team leaders to rethink how to secure enterprise storage across hybrid multi-cloud deployments in light of increasing cyberattacks. Enterprises need proactive strategies, seamless integration across IT domains, and the most advanced, automated technologies to stay ahead of cyber threats,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. Recognized as a cyber secure storage expert, Herzog is coming off participation in a string of cybersecurity panel discussions, roundtables and conference events.

“Infinidat has carved out a very unique leadership position as the only storage vendor to offer an automated enterprise storage cyber protection solution that seamlessly integrates with cyber security software applications,” said Chris Evans, Principal Analyst at Architecting IT. “Infinidat’s newly launched InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection that easily meshes with the SIEM, SOAR or Security Operations Centers is exactly what enterprises need to include enterprise storage as a comprehensive approach to combat cyber threats.”

Infinidat’s new InfiniSafe ACP capability orchestrates the automatic taking of immutable snapshots of data, at the speed of compute, to stay ahead of cyberattacks by decisively cutting off the proliferation of data corruption.

Evans added, “This proactive cyber protection technique is extremely valuable, as it enables taking immediate immutable snapshots of data at the first sign of a potential cyberattack. This provides a significant advancement to ensure enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery are integral to an enterprise’s cybersecurity strategy. ACP enhances an enterprise’s overall cyber resilience by reducing the threat window and minimizing the impact of cyberattacks on enterprise storage environments.”

The InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection is one of the biggest innovations of the year in cybersecurity because it unlocks the full potential of an enterprise’s security posture and maximizes the investments that an enterprise has made in protecting the business. By plugging into existing security mechanisms and continuous monitoring, InfiniSafe ACP bridges the gaps between enterprise storage and cybersecurity strategies that can transform the way CIOs and CISOs think about enterprise data infrastructures.

Information technology leaders have identified this ability to automate data snapshot commands and data pathways as critical to early detection and worry-free cyber recovery that minimizes the effects of even the most vicious and deceptive cyberattacks of malicious actors. An enterprise’s security team can put all its information from security operations through an enterprise storage intelligence grid to create the most sensitive triggers that often get missed by existing technologies and techniques.

Paul Rapier, VP of Information Technology at the Detroit Pistons, stated, “Infinidat’s efforts in enhancing cyber resilience for enterprises, particularly through the new InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection, are noteworthy for data security.”

Allen Shahdadi, Vice President of Global Sales at Sycomp, said, “Infinidat has become synonymous with guaranteed cyber resilient storage. Infinidat continues to deliver powerful solutions that solve critical cyber issues for enterprises and service providers around the globe. The InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection solution brings much needed capabilities to fight more effectively against cyberattacks. The automatic capture of immutable snapshots of primary data could be the difference between your data being held ransom and the rapid recovery of your data. Before international cybercriminals, hackers and fraudsters can gain an advantage, Infinidat’s InfiniSafe reduces the threat window decisively.”

The InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection solution is the latest in a string of cybersecurity capabilities that Infinidat has brought forward to strengthen enterprise storage in the face of constant threats of a tsunami of cyberattacks. Infinidat has also unveiled the following extensions of its state-of-the-art cyber resilient capabilities:

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for VMware – Access to InfiniSafe cyber resilience capabilities to combat cyberattacks has been expanded into VMware environments. The impact of a cyberattack can be readily determined through this cyber detection capability, with highly granular insights by leveraging AI and machine learning whether or not a VMware datastore and the VM’s they encompass have been compromised.

– Access to InfiniSafe cyber resilience capabilities to combat cyberattacks has been expanded into VMware environments. The impact of a cyberattack can be readily determined through this cyber detection capability, with highly granular insights by leveraging AI and machine learning whether or not a VMware datastore and the VM’s they encompass have been compromised. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for InfiniGuard® – Cyber detection will be extended onto the InfiniGuard purpose-built backup appliance to help enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyberattacks. This proven capability provides highly intelligent scanning and indexing to identify signs of cyber threats in backup environments, helping ensure that data has integrity. The enhanced version will be available in 2H 2024.

As a leader in cyber resilient storage, Infinidat first unveiled its InfiniSafe software-based platform two years ago with a set of cybersecurity functions. This solution has won numerous awards and has been proven by large global enterprises. The comprehensive cyber resilience capabilities of InfiniSafe technology improve the ability of an enterprise to combat and protect against ever-increasing cyberattacks and data breaches by uniquely combining immutable snapshots, logical air gapping, fenced/isolated networks, and virtually instantaneous data recovery into a single, high-performance platform.

The InfiniSafe ACP is the latest example of Infinidat’s broadening innovation. It was introduced alongside the launch of the InfiniBox G4 family of next-generation storage arrays for all-flash and hybrid configurations. The G4 series is a completely new storage array family built from the ground up that substantially extends Infinidat’s cyber storage resilience and delivers up to 2.5x improvement in performance. The InfiniBox G4 series introduces a new set of foundational elements, powered by InfuzeOS, which is Infinidat’s software defined storage operating system.

Webinar On Demand

To watch Infinidat’s end-user webinar about the new solutions − “The Future of Enterprise Storage, Cyber Security and Hybrid Multi-Cloud” – users can click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat’s cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information: www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat | Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Be our partner

Contact

Director of Global Communications

Sapna Capoor

Infinidat

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7789684159

