NASA and SpaceX Will Destroy the International Space Station After 2030

NASA has selected SpaceX to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle that will provide the capability to deorbit the International space station and ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas.

The single-award contract has a total potential value of $843 million. The launch service for the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle will be a future procurement.

While the company will develop the deorbit spacecraft, NASA will take ownership after development and operate it throughout its mission. Along with the space station, it is expected to destructively breakup as part of the re-entry process.

Credit to Scott Manley for the witty observation that the contract to de-orbit is a contract for the eventual destruction of the ISS.

SpaceX is going to destroy the International Space Stationhttps://t.co/ywDQaNjbdM — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) June 26, 2024