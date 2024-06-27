SpaceX Launched 1000 Starlink Satellites in First Half of 2024 and Direct to Cell Starting in the Fall

SpaceX has launched over 1,000th Starlink satellites in 2024 alone. SpaceX now has over 6,600, providing high-speed internet to 79 countries worldwide.

Most of the satellites are Version 2 Mini Starlinks with increased bandwidth.

SpaceX has been deploying Direct-to-Cellphone Starlinks since January 2024. This will enable enabling global texting, calling, and browsing with existing unmodified cellphones. SpaceX is still testing these capabilities.

SpaceX should start offering T-mobile customers direct to cellphone service in the next few months.

First video call on @X completed through @Starlink Direct to Cell satellites from unmodified mobile phones! We’re excited to go live with @TMobile later this year 🛰️🌎 pic.twitter.com/v4nA5B75EX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 21, 2024

The Direct to Cell network will expand Starlink’s vision by providing ubiquitous connectivity and seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones and devices across the globe. Text service begins this year, followed by voice, data, and Internet of Things (IoT) services in 2025.

Developing a satellite network that connects to unmodified cell phones presents several new technical and regulatory challenges beyond those Starlink has already overcome in deploying a 6,000+ satellite constellation in a few years, serving more than 3 million customers across the globe.

The first challenge is transmitting sufficiently strong radio signals to and from cell phones that were not designed to connect to satellites, with very low gain antennas and transmitting power (max 0.2 Watts). SpaceX developed custom silicon onboard the satellite that is optimized for this application and reduces power and cost on the satellite. They also developed large 2.7 m x 2.3 m advanced phased arrays that use extremely sensitive radio receivers and high-powered transmitters for communicating with cell phones from space. The antennas were designed to ride on the Starlink v2mini satellites and are reliably launched and deployed to low-Earth orbit every few days by the Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX is uniquely positioned to rapidly scale out our first Direct to Cell constellation in mere months, due to our unique and unprecedented vertical integration controlling both launch and satellite production in addition to operations. In the future, they will launch Direct to Cell satellites on Starship to improve the service even further and increase our launch cadence.

Since our vision is to connect everyone using their existing phones without needing a new phone, upgrades, or a special app, they decided to use standard LTE/4G protocols. The satellites orbit hundreds of kilometers above the Earth’s surface at speeds of 7.7 km/s. As a result, compatibility with LTE timing, Doppler, and latency constraints are extremely challenging. For the vehicles to perform like a true cell tower in space, handoffs between vehicles and on the ground must be completely seamless to the user. To accomplish this, they architected the system including satellite altitudes, beam size and placement, elevation angles, and number of satellites, such that we are just at the edge of physics where LTE is achievable and reliable. They fly an advanced LTE modem onboard each satellite that operates like a cell tower in space.