Tenth Double SpaceX Rocket Booster Landing

SpaceX launched Falcon Heavy again and again we had the beautiful double rocket booster landing. SpaceX Falcon Heavy is the rocket that is lifting the biggest and most important missions for NASA.

There have been 10 out of 10 Successful Falcon Heavy double booster recoveries.

Three of the next 6 Falcon Heavy launches over two years will be for major NASA missions. The next one will be to send the Europa Clipper to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

NASA’s Europa Clipper will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Jupiter’s moon Europa and investigate whether the icy moon could have conditions suitable for life. The mission will send a highly capable, radiation-tolerant spacecraft into a long, looping orbit around Jupiter to perform repeated close flybys of the icy moon.

In early 2025, SpaceX will launch the first two modules of the new Lunar Gateway. The Gateway is planned to be the first space station beyond low Earth orbit. The Lunar Gateway, or simply Gateway, is a space station which Artemis program participants plan to assemble in an orbit near the Moon. The Gateway is intended to serve as a communication hub, science laboratory, and habitation module for astronauts.

The launch at the end of 2025 will put up the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Roman was recommended in 2010 by the United States National Research Council Decadal Survey committee as the top priority for the next decade of astronomy.

The science objectives of Roman aim to address cutting-edge questions in cosmology and exoplanet research, including:

Answering basic questions about dark energy, complementary to the European Space Agency (ESA) Euclid mission, and including:

Is cosmic acceleration caused by a new energy component or by the breakdown of general relativity on cosmological scales?

If the cause is a new energy component, is its energy density constant in space and time, or has it evolved over the history of the universe?

Roman will use three independent techniques to probe dark energy: baryon acoustic oscillations, observations of distant supernovae, and weak gravitational lensing.

Completing a census of exoplanets to help answer new questions about the potential for life in the universe: How common are solar systems like our own? What kinds of planets exist in the cold, outer regions of planetary systems? – What determines the habitability of Earth-like worlds? This census makes use of a technique that can find exoplanets down to a mass only a few times that of the Moon: gravitational microlensing. The census would also include a sample of free-floating planets with masses likely down to the mass of Mars

Establishing a guest investigator mode, enabling survey investigations to answer diverse questions about our galaxy and the universe.

Providing a coronagraph for exoplanet direct imaging that will provide the first direct images and spectra of planets around our nearest neighbors, similar to our own giant planets.

Detection of primordial black holes