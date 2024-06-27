Tesla Skipping FSD 12.4.1 and Moving to 12.4.2

Last weekend Tesla FSD 12.4.1 was expected to go to wide release but it did not. This weekend if there is no safety regression there should be a push of FSD 12.4.2.

It is reported that 12.4.2 is much smoother. The challenge is keeping safety high, while increasing ride comfort. The 12.4.2 build moved into internal testing today.

There is still progress and fairly rapid releases of FSD but we are still waiting for the breakthrough release.

I think the major breakthrough levels will be one that gets over 1500 miles of good driving between interventions. This would be more than one month of driving for one regular individual.

The next major breakthrough level would be getting over 15,000 miles of good driving between interventions. This would be more than one year of driving for one regular individual.

I think getting over 150,000 miles of good driving between interventions would be beyond human safety since most interventions would involve preventing life threatening accidents. the 15k-150k level would then have high confidence robotaxi with safety driver or remote driver monitoring.

12.4.2 is much smoother. Challenge is keeping safety high, while increasing ride comfort. Build moves to internal testing tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2024