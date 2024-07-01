China Makes a World Class Quantum Computing Thermometer

by

The Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center announced that Chinese scientists have successfully developed a high-performance anti-interference ruthenium oxide thermometer. The thermometer developed by QuantumCTek boasts a starting temperature close to 6 millikelvin (mK).

Ruthenium oxide thermometers for accurate monitoring of a quantum chip’s operating temperature is essential for guaranteeing the stable operation of quantum computers and enhancing the accuracy and reliability of calculations performed by these powerful machines. Wang Zhehui, deputy director of the Anhui Quantum Information Engineering Technology Research Center, said the new thermometer as a significant step towards solidifying China’s self-sufficiency and control over the entire superconducting quantum computing industry chain.

This helps China produce world class parts for quantum computers.

In 2021, Purdue University researchers published research on a Ruthenium oxide thermometer measuring 5 millikelvin.

Leave a Comment