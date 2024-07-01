Cyber A.I. Group Announces Substantial Expansion of Acquisition Pipeline

Miami, United States, July 1st, 2024, CyberNewsWire

Pipeline Will Support Company’s Highly Proactive Buy & Build Business Model

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc., an emerging growth global cybersecurity, A.I. and IT services company, announced today the significant expansion of the Company’s acquisition pipeline. The announcement was made jointly by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman and Founder of Cyber A.I. Group and Mike Harvath, CEO and Founder of Revenue Rocket Consulting, LLC.

“Cyber A.I. is committed to rapid growth in the IT services sector through the acquisition of profitable IT services companies,” stated Mr. Cervantes. “Revenue Rocket is the premier M&A advisory group in the sector and we are delighted to partner with them executing our proactive M&A program. In partnership with them, we have now identified over 100 prospective acquisitions. While there is no assurance that any of these acquisitions will be completed, the pure size of the pipeline creates an enormous prospective opportunity for the Company.”

Artificial Intelligence, currently under development and building momentum for decades, is emerging as one of the most potentially powerful and disruptive forces in the Information Age. This rapid proliferation of A.I. is introducing not just new capabilities, but also new dangers and security concerns. To capitalize on these opportunities and challenges, Cyber A.I. intends to integrate A.I. services in all aspects of its cybersecurity business as it expands.

“While we have worked with many acquirers in our over twenty years in business, it is clear that the Cyber A.I. team, comprised of seasoned capital markets and tech executives, is highly professional and highly proactive with the ability to execute efficient acquisition transactions,” said Mr. Harvath.

Walt Hughes, CEO for Cyber A.I. stated, “As we have noted, our objective is to reach $100 million in revenue within the next twelve to eighteen months with accretive acquisitions and organic growth in IT with an objective of providing our IT clients with a suite of next generation A.I. technologies dedicated to cybersecurity initiatives.”

Cyber A.I. seeks to acquire profitable tech-enabled service and cybersecurity firms across the United States, between $5 million and $15 million in annual revenue. Targets need to be committed to technology innovation, provide high levels of customer service, and want to be part of a larger organization on the path to public ownership.

About Revenue Rocket Consulting

Based in Minneapolis MN, Revenue Rocket provides Merger & Acquisition advisory and growth strategy consulting services to its clients in the IT Services market. With more than 24 years of experience, Revenue Rocket has helped hundreds of firms grow through acquisition, divesting businesses, or improving growth through a rigorous strategic consulting process. By enabling companies to navigate the treacherous waters of deal-making while providing strategic go-to-market consulting services, Revenue Rocket has grown with a long roster of successful companies and deals. By completing transactions, Revenue Rocket has made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. For additional information, please visit: revenuerocket.com

About Trilogy Capital Group

Trilogy Capital Group, LLC is a Delaware limited liability company and private equity firm based in Miami, Florida. Trilogy Capital Group and its predecessor company, Trilogy Capital Partners, Inc., are a financial services group which has been engaged in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Merchant Banking and Financial Advisory since 2002. Trilogy Capital formed Cyber A.I. on April 20, 2023, as a Florida C corp. For additional information, please visit: trilogy-capital.com.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global company engage in the acquisition and management of domestic and international cybersecurity and IT services firms. The founders and management of Cyber A.I. are pursuing a “Buy-and-Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (A.I.) markets. The Company’s initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues approaching $100 million. The Company is focusing its acquisition targets on those with the most favorable terms and that lend themselves to certain benefits through integration through consolidation. Cyber A.I.’s business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services companies with proven ability in broad conventional technology services. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and cash flow distinguishes Cyber A.I. from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This “Buy-and-Build” strategy provides Cyber A.I. with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

Contact

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503

Miami, FL 33132

[email protected]

Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

8300 Norman Center Drive, Suite 530

Bloomington, MN 55437

[email protected]

Contact

A.J. Cervantes Jr

[email protected]

