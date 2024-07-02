Finally Tesla Megapacks and Energy is Delivering

Finally, Tesla Energy has arrived. Tesla installed 9.4 GWh of energy this is over double the 4.0 GWH last quarter.

This should be about $3.8 billion in quarterly energy revenue alone and nearly $1.0 billion in gross profits. Tesla is officially more than a car company with Tesla energy a major thing.

Tesla car deliveries were good relative to expectations at 444k. Most were expecting 410-430k.

Tesla production was lower but they reduced shifts. Having more deliveries and production will increase margins and profits.

However, energy should keep delivering about 10 GWH per quarter with both lines at the Lathrop megapack factory producing.

The second megapack factory could complete in Q4 of this year. The China megapack factory should ramp quickly. There were previously shortages of the power management chips.

Two full megapack factories producing 20 GWh per quarter would be about $8 billion in energy revenue and $2 billion per quarter in profit.

Tesla has opened at $420 per share. Tesla getting above $426-430 would break the long downtrend.