Tesla FSD 12.4.2

Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) v12.4.2 is started to roll out to some normal Tesla owners (non-employees) in North America. Tesla FSD having possible rapid improvement is critical for increased attachment rate (the percentages of old and new Tesla owners that adopt FSD worldwide.) Tesla FSD rapid improvement is critical for licensing deals with robotaxi companies and car making OEMs.

Initial feedback from users indicates significant improvements in the software’s performance, including the elimination of frequent lane-changing issues, smoother creeping, and improved vision-based monitoring, particularly at night. Users have reported zero disengagements during their initial drives with the new update, suggesting a notable increase in reliability and safety. This update is part of Tesla’s ongoing efforts to refine its autonomous driving technology, aiming to enhance the driving experience and move closer to achieving full self-driving capabilities.

Elon Musk said he was sorry for the delay. This release had far fewer interventions, but suffered in driving smoothness. Part of the issue was too much training on interventions and not enough on normal driving. It’s like a doctor training too much on patients in the emergency room vs training on preventative care.

Our next-gen AI model after this has a lot of promise: ~5X increase in parameter count, which is very difficult to achieve without upgrading the vehicle inference computer.

BREAKING: Tesla's FSD (Supervised) v12.4.2 is now starting to roll out to some normal Tesla owners (non-employees) in North America! pic.twitter.com/TDxYFyjldR — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 1, 2024

Sorry for the delay. This release had far fewer interventions, but suffered in driving smoothness. Part of the issue was too much training on interventions and not enough on normal driving. It’s like a doctor training too much on patients in the emergency room vs training on… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024