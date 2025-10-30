As of September 2025, the total amount of gold ever mined and remaining above ground (the investable stock used for market valuation) is approximately 218,000 metric tonnes. This figure accounts for all gold in forms like jewelry, bars, coins, central bank holdings and industrial uses.
At the current gold price of $4,307 per troy ounce (as of October 17, 2025), the total market value of this above-ground gold is approximately $30.2 trillion.
This valuation is calculated as:
218,000 tonnes × 32,150.75 troy ounces per tonne × $4,307 per ounce ≈ $30.2 trillion.
The global total rises to approximately 282,000 metric tonnes (218,000 tonnes above ground + 64,000 tonnes in proven reserves).
At the same price, this brings the estimated market value to $39.1 trillion.
Less certain reserves of gold are estimated at about 130,000 tons.
1 thought on “$30 Trillion of Global Gold”
When I was doing the crytp mining thing 5 years ago, I was dumping the proceeds into gold. Glad I did.