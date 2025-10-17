Anduril Eagle Eye Helmet Gives Superpowers – AI Perception Augmentation and Fire Control of Unmanned Vehicles

EagleEye is a family of Warfighter Augments, powered by Lattice, that equip warfighters with enhanced perception, lethal connectivity, heightened survivability, and mission planning to see the fight earlier, decide faster, and act with better information. EagleEye consists of heads-up displays, integrated helmets, and compute armor — all architected from the ground up to meet fit and function required for the battlefield.

Lethal Connectivity enable operators to task unmanned vehicles, call for fires, and control robotic teammates while keeping their eyes up and on the move.

EagleEye connects every warfighter to a digital arsenal of effects, sensors, tools, and comms through an open application system and mission command architecture.

See before being seen with AI-enhanced digital vision, Blue Force tracking, and 6DOF spatial awareness overlayed onto the real world to deliver rich contextual sensing and insights.

