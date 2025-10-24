Arsen Launches Smishing Simulation to Help Companies Defend Against Mobile Phishing Threats

Paris, France, October 24th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Arsen, the cybersecurity company dedicated to helping organizations defend against social engineering, today introduced its new Smishing Simulation module: a feature designed to let companies run realistic, large-scale SMS phishing simulations across their teams.

Designed to address the growing wave of mobile-based attacks, the new module gives CISOs, MSSPs, and risk officers a practical way to assess exposure and train employees to spot and respond to malicious SMS messages.

Realistic Training for a Rising Threat Vector

Smishing (phishing attacks delivered via text messages) is rapidly becoming one of the most common social engineering tactics, targeting users on both professional and personal devices. Arsen’s Smishing Simulation allows organizations to:

Deploy SMS-based attacks at scale using pre-built or customized scenarios

Track behavior and response rates across different employee groups

Train users in a controlled, safe, and realistic environment

“We’re happy to give our clients the opportunity to know what their attack surface looks like on the mobile side. This pairs very well with our recent vishing developments,” said Thomas Le Coz, CEO at Arsen.

Smishing Simulation: Built on Arsen’s Battle-Tested Platform

Clients benefit from Arsen’s cutting-edge infrastructure, already trusted for advanced phishing and vishing simulations.

Arsen’s new Smishing Simulation gives security teams a practical way to test how employees react to SMS-based phishing attempts. Rather than relying on theory, it lets companies create and send their own text-message campaigns safely, at scale.

The tool includes:

Customizable scenarios with control over content, domains, and link shorteners

Optional AI features to make messages feel authentic and context-aware

A straightforward interface that speeds up setup and simplifies reporting

Secure landing pages protected by an integrated web application firewall

The module runs on the same infrastructure that already powers Arsen’s phishing and vishing simulations. In practice, that means the same campaign logic, reporting accuracy, and reliability; now applied to the mobile environment.

Raising the Standard for Mobile Threat Awareness

After months of testing with early adopters, Arsen’s Smishing Simulation is now open to all customers. First rolled out in the summer of 2025, the tool can be used on its own or paired with the rest of Arsen’s social engineering defense suite.

With this addition, Arsen’s clients can measure their true exposure to mobile phishing, replacing guesswork with concrete insights.

Additional information about Smishing Simulation is available at https://arsen.co/en/platform/smishing-simulation.

About Arsen

Arsen is a cybersecurity startup helping organizations build resilience against social engineering threats. Its SaaS platform provides phishing, vishing, and smishing simulations that help organizations evaluate risk and train their teams to recognize real-world attacks. Trusted by security teams across multiple sectors, Arsen’s technology reinforces the human layer of defense against ever-changing cyber threats.

For media inquiries, users can contact: [email protected]

