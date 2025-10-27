Asteroid Threat Detection and Planetary Defense Can Be Complete and Ready by 2035

We need an enhanced version of SUNSET to establish a space-based, combined discovery and early-warning system for NEOs (Near Earth Objects). If we use multiple satellites traveling ahead of Earth on its orbit we improve detections of sunward objects over satellites in NEO-Surveyor-like orbits by tens of percent and enables seamless, automatic follow-ups.

A University of Delft research paper indicates we should have over 20 space telescopes in early warning networks.

Enabling Interceptors and Diverters: From Detection to Deflection Via SpaceX Starship

Early warning would then be used to triggers deflect-on-demand via pre-staged assets. With 5+ years’ notice:

SpaceX Starship can launch a fleets of 10-20 ton Hammerhead probes that would be DART successors. They woul have with 500kg impactors for velocity boosts (6-10 km/s Δv on 25m targets). A single Starship could deploy 5-10 and they could intercept with 1-year flight times.

We could use nuclear diverters for some larger objects. For 4-25meter clusters we should developed enhanced Orion-style devices (yield 0.1-10 kt) for standoff ablation, launched reactively. Starship’s volume fits 4-6 units per flight.

It will also be critical that the detection satellites reliably detect objects 25–50 meters in diameter (and ideally even smaller to 1-25 meter sizes). This is demanding high sensitivity and increased longevity. With improved resolution and constant space-based observation, humanity will have ample warning time for even Chelyabinsk-like impactors. This is proposed by Joe DeMartini.

A constellation of infrared telescopes optimized for SpaceX Starship deployment could be used for a comprehensive network of telescopes to detect all threatening asteroids 4 meters or larger. A multi-node IR (infrared) observatory network could designed to close blindspot gaps and give years of time to enable proactive deflection.

ESA’s planned NEOMIR mission will be located between Earth and the Sun and will act as an early warning system for asteroids 20 metres and larger that cannot be seen from the ground.



Existing Detection and New Telescopes

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) has been operational from mid-2025. The 8.4-meter mirror and wide-field 3.5 gigapixel camera scans the entire visible sky every few nights to detect 10 million moving objects a day. It and other telescopes can potentially discover all 140-meter+ potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) and tens of thousands of 25-meter+ NEOs (Near Earth Objects) within a decade.



Beyond Rubin, upcoming missions and telescopes prioritize infrared detection (better for size estimation and hidden NEOs) and space-based platforms (unobstructed by atmosphere). They target NASA’s congressional goal of 90% detection of 140m+ PHAs by 2030 and improved tracking of smaller (25m+) objects, which could cause regional devastation.

NEO Surveyor (NASA infrared space telescope) will be the first space-based IR (infrared) telescope dedicated to NEOs. It will scan ~1 million square degrees/year. It should help find and characterize 2/3 of the undiscovered 140meter+ PHAs and ~100,000–200,000 NEOs >25m over 5 years. It will complement the Vera Rubin’s optical data with thermal sizing.

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (NASA wide-field IR/optical) will have high-resolution imaging for NEO characterization. It will survey deep space for faint, distant threats. It will enhances orbit predictions and composition analysis. It will refine threat analysis of 140meter+ asteroids. It will spot smaller and fast moving 25meter+ in the outer solar system.

Alternative and future planetary defense missions

Scaling up kinetic impactor beyond a certain size is not feasible. Deflecting an asteroid only three times the size of Dimorphos (about 2,000 feet wide) would require launching between 39 and 85 kinetic impactors simultaneously. A 4,900-foot-wide asteroid would require over 500 kinetic impactors, a completely impractical number with current technology. The DART mission confirmed the kinetic impactor technique is a viable defense method, but also revealed that the physics involved are more complex than previously believed. The recoil from ejecta (debris from the impact) was a major factor in the deflection, providing an additional “kick” to Dimorphos. SpaceX Starship will be able to increase kinetic impactors to 200 ton sizes with refueled missions.

Other planetary defense methods are being developed and considered.

Gravity tractor: This method would use a spacecraft’s gravitational pull over a period of years to gently and consistently alter an asteroid’s trajectory. While a “slow push” method was a candidate for the next NASA test, no mission has been announced.

Enhanced kinetic impactor (EKI) is a concept in development would have a spacecraft first land on and collect rocks from a small, harmless asteroid, then use those collected rocks as a much larger and more powerful kinetic impactor.



The enhanced kinetic impactor concept and using SpaceX Starship would enable thousands of tons to be used. The larger mission would gather a lot of material near the asteroid or at the asteroid to be used for deflection.