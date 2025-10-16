Black Hawk Converted into an Unmanned Drone in 10 Months

The S-70UAS U-Hawk™ is a complete conversion of a UH-60L Black Hawk® helicopter into a pilotless, battle-ready utility platform. Announced on October 13, 2025, at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exposition, the U-Hawk removes the cockpit, crew stations, and seats to prioritize payload capacity and autonomy. It has 95% common parts with the existing UH-60 fleet for seamless logistics integration.

The rapid prototype was started only 10 months ago. It leverages Sikorsky’s MATRIX™ autonomy suite and fly-by-wire controls, enabling operations in contested environments without risking human pilots. It positions itself as a scalable, cost-effective solution for modern warfare’s demands in logistics, reconnaissance, and multi-domain operations.

Ground tests are ongoing. The first flight is targeted for 2026. The retrofit process designed for mass replication on surplus UH-60Ls. There are hundreds available from tje U.S. Army divestitures and it could potentially convert other UH-60M variants.

By eliminating the cockpit and internal components, the U-Hawk has 25% more cargo space than the UH-60L Black Hawk.

Forward loading and additional useable cabin space of the U-Hawk aircraft now offers the flexibility to accommodate oversized loads up to the same maximum gross weight.

Air-ground team — Drive on/off an uncrewed ground vehicle, such as the HDT Hunter Wolf 6×6 UGV.

Cargo — Transport up to four Joint Modular Intermodal Containers (vs. two today).

Missile transport — Carry a HIMARS pod of six rockets, or two Naval Strike Missiles.

Launched effects — Deploy launched effects carrying sensors/munitions from quivers secured to the cabin.

Endurance — Self-deploy over 1600nm or loiter for up to 14 hours without refueling.