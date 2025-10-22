Blue Owl Capital and Meta Have $27 Billion Deal for Multi-GW Data Center

Meta has a joint venture agreement with Blue Owl Capital in a deal worth $27 billion to fund and develop the social media company’s massive Hyperion data center in rural Louisiana. The deal will see Blue Owl own 80% of the Hyperion data center, with Meta taking the remaining 20% stake.

Blue Owl contributed about $7 billion in cash as part of the joint venture, while Meta received a one-time payout of $3 billion.

Construction of that facility, which is being built on a site the size of roughly 1,700 football fields, is expected to finish by 2030.

Local utility Entergy said the new data center could consume about twice as much electricity as the city of New Orleans on a peak day. The City of New Orleans has a peak electricity demand of about 1,200 megawatts (MW) during high-use summer days. The Hyperion Data Center is about 2.4 GW. There have been previous reports of the Hyperion Data Center reaching 5 GW.

US utility Entergy received approval from the Commission August 20 to construct the three combined-cycle combustion turbine generation facilities. The three turbines are expected to have a combined capacity of 2.26GW.

Two of the units are expected to come online in 2028, with the third facility, built at Entergy Louisiana’s existing Waterford site in St. Charles Parish, expected to commence operations in late 2029.

Entergy will build several new transmission lines, including a recently announced $1.2 billion 100-mile 500kV project, slated for completion in December 2026. In addition, the utility will construct two substations, six customer-owned substations, and eight new 230kV transmission lines.