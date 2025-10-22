Brian Wang Co-wrote AI Rising- How to Thrive in the Age of Abundance

I, Brian Wang, am one of the main co-authors for AI RISING: How To Thrive In The Age Of Abundance

Please support with an order and share with others who might buy the book.

All of the authors are Randy Kirk, Brian Wang, Cern Basher, Phil Beisel, Bradford Ferguson, John Gibbs, Nicholas Gibbs, Larry Goldberg, Brian White.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping every corner of our lives—from self-driving cars revolutionizing transportation to algorithms diagnosing diseases faster than any doctor—AI Rising: How to Thrive in the Age of Abundance is your essential roadmap.

Whether you’re a curious newcomer dipping your toes into tech or someone eager to grasp how AI powers the modern world, this book demystifies the hype, cuts through the jargon, and equips you with practical knowledge to thrive in the AI age.

Navigate the world of AI with confidence through clear, step-by-step explanations of core concepts and real-world applications—no PhD required. Discover how this transformative technology isn’t just for Silicon Valley elites; it’s a tool for everyone to unlock abundance, innovation, and opportunity.

What You’ll Learn Inside:

Big Questions Answered: Tackle the fears and possibilities head-on:

Will all jobs be done by AI and robots?

What are the real chances of AI taking over humanity?

Real-World Impact: Explore AI’s role in healthcare (predicting outbreaks), finance (spotting fraud in seconds), transportation (autonomous fleets), and beyond. See how it drives competition and boosts productivity across industries.

Machine Learning Essentials: Break down supervised vs. unsupervised learning, deep learning risks, sentiment analysis, and ethical dilemmas like bias and privacy. Plus, trends in AI applications that could make you money or change your career.

Natural Language Processing & More: How AI understands human language (think ChatGPT), generative tools, and balanced ethical considerations for a fairer future.

Societal Shifts: Ethics, resource demands (hello, energy crises), and the path to abundance—echoing visionaries like Musk, Huang, and Diamandis.