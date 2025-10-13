Broadcom and OpenAI Have a 10 Gigawatt Deal for Custom AI Chips and Networking

Broadcom and OpenAI announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to co-develop and deploy 10 gigawatts (GW) of custom AI accelerators and integrated networking systems. This is OpenAI’s start at designing its own AI processors. This builds on the Nvidia and AMD GPU supply deals.

Broadcom’s stock is up about 10% (adding ~$150 billion to market cap) today.

The deal reduces reliance on Nvidia GPUs.

Embedding model-specific custom optimizations can cut energy use by 20-30% versus generic chips.

AI now accounts for ~25% of Broadcom’s revenue (up from 10% before 2023). The deal adds $2-3 billion annually during rollout.

The Broadcom deal is valued at over $10 billion. OpenAI will embedding insights from its frontier AI models (like those powering ChatGPT) directly into custom hardware to enhance performance and efficiency. Broadcom will handle the manufacturing, integration, and deployment of full racks containing these accelerators, paired with its Ethernet-based networking solutions for seamless scale-up (within a single node) and scale-out (across clusters) operations.

Key technical elements include:

Custom AI Accelerators OpenAI-designed chips optimized for inference tasks, inference-heavy workloads, and large-scale AI training, incorporating learnings from developing advanced models to unlock higher intelligence levels.

Networking Broadcom’s end-to-end portfolio of Ethernet switches, PCIe interconnects, and optical connectivity solutions to create open, power-efficient AI data center clusters. This setup avoids proprietary fabrics like Nvidia’s InfiniBand, favoring standards-based Ethernet for broader interoperability.

Racks will be rolled out across OpenAI’s own data centers and those of its partners (Microsoft Azure). The collaboration has been in development for 18 months, with long-standing supply agreements already in place, and a new term sheet formalizing the rack deployments.

Initial deployments begin in the second half of 2026.

Full rollout completes by the end of 2029. There will phased scaling to meet OpenAI’s exploding compute demand.