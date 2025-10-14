Criminal IP to Showcase ASM and CTI Innovations at GovWare 2025 in Singapore

Torrance, United States, October 14th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Criminal IP at Booth J30 | Sands Expo Singapore | October 21 – 23, 2025

Criminal IP, a global cybersecurity company, announced its participation in GovWare 2025, Asia’s largest cybersecurity conference, which will be held at the Sands Expo in Singapore from October 21 to 23. At the event, Criminal IP will showcase its flagship platform, introducing its innovative security strategies in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to the global market.

Strengthening Global Presence through AI-Powered ASM and CTI

Criminal IP is a security platform that combines AI-based detection technology with OSINT-based data collection capabilities and currently serves users in over 150 countries worldwide. Notably, it integrates Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to help organizations detect exposed external assets and proactively respond to threats linked to actual attack vectors.

Connect with the Criminal IP Team

At GovWare 2025, CEO Byungtak Kang and the global business team will engage directly with international customers and industry leaders. Key sessions and discussions will focus on the following topics:

Real-world cyber threat response strategies

Latest security technology trends

Platform utilization

The team will also host on-site meetings at Booth J30, with pre-booking available through the Knowledge Hub > Conference section of the Criminal IP website.

In addition, attendees can participate in special giveaway events, including the official “Passport Event” organized by the conference host.

“GovWare is one of the most significant cybersecurity events in Asia and provides a meaningful opportunity to showcase Criminal IP’s innovative technologies,” said Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA, the company behind Criminal IP. “We aim to demonstrate the strength of Korean cybersecurity innovation to global customers and partners while expanding our collaborative ecosystem worldwide.”

﻿About Criminal IP

Criminal IP provides its Criminal IP ASM and CTI solutions to users in over 150 countries and has established technology alliances with more than 40 global security companies, including Cisco, Tenable, and Snowflake. In 2025, the company reinforced its international presence through consecutive appearances at RSAC 2025, Infosecurity Europe 2025, and Interop Tokyo 2025. Recently, the company has been expanding partnerships in key international markets, including the Middle East and Europe, positioning itself as a leading company in the global security ecosystem.

