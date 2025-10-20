Daniel Naroditsky Chess Champion Dead at 29

In August 2016, my son and I met Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel has sadly died at the young age of 29. I only got to see him for a couple of hours but he was already a great chess communicator and educator.

He reached as high as 18th in the world rankings. Naroditsky was consistently in the top 200 of FIDE’s world rankings for classical chess, he was more proficient in faster time formats such as blitz chess, in which he was consistently ranked top 25 in the world

In 2016 Daniel Naroditsky was an International Grandmaster, World Youth Under-12 Champion (2007), U.S. Junior Champion (2013), three-time U.S. Scholastic Champion. In 2014 Naroditsky tied for 1st–5th in the Millionaire Chess Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, participant of the USA chess championship finals. In 2016, he has the second highest rating in California and is author of two chess books being the youngest published chess author in history at the age of 14.

We met him in San Ramon along with about 30 other kids. Daniel played the kids at the same time in simulataneous chess games.

He inspired my son for a lifelong interest in Chess.

He was a great chess educator and his books were very insightful.

Naroditsky’s sudden death raises broader questions about the mental and emotional pressures faced by professional players and content creators. The intense scrutiny, long hours, and high expectations associated with competitive chess and online performance can take a toll. There is need to support player well-being and mental health in the sport.