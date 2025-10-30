Data Centers in SPACE? Nvidia and SpaceX AI Future Elon’s Cybercab BOMBSHELL: 2.4M Teslas in 2026

SpaceX, Nvidia and Tesla will all have huge new breakout technologies in 2026.
Tesla stock (closing $459) is seen drifting sideways or slightly down until the November 6 annual meeting, where Elon’s compensation vote could catalyze upside.
Tesla Q4 production looks solid with 90-100K/month in Shanghai, aiding 500K quarterly goal.
We give a bullish 2026 forecast with 2.2-2.4M vehicles that will be driven by Cybercab and low-price models.
Big Tech earnings (Meta, Google, Microsoft) slightly beat amid AI optimism.
We dive into futuristic AI infrastructure: StarCloud’s orbital data centers using Nvidia GPUs.
They will be powered by massive unfolding solar arrays that are aiming for breakthrough 5GW at 0.2¢/kWh. This is potentially cheaper than earth based but face hurdles for cost and weight.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.