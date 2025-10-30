Data Centers in SPACE? Nvidia and SpaceX AI Future Elon’s Cybercab BOMBSHELL: 2.4M Teslas in 2026

SpaceX, Nvidia and Tesla will all have huge new breakout technologies in 2026.

Tesla stock (closing $459) is seen drifting sideways or slightly down until the November 6 annual meeting, where Elon’s compensation vote could catalyze upside.

Tesla Q4 production looks solid with 90-100K/month in Shanghai, aiding 500K quarterly goal.

We give a bullish 2026 forecast with 2.2-2.4M vehicles that will be driven by Cybercab and low-price models.

Big Tech earnings (Meta, Google, Microsoft) slightly beat amid AI optimism.

We dive into futuristic AI infrastructure: StarCloud’s orbital data centers using Nvidia GPUs.

They will be powered by massive unfolding solar arrays that are aiming for breakthrough 5GW at 0.2¢/kWh. This is potentially cheaper than earth based but face hurdles for cost and weight.