Dynetics and Blue Origin Lunar Landers

Dynetics Alpaca and Blue Origin both look like possible 2029-2030 lunar landers if they get funded. The developments are not certain. Reviving the competition will be a $2-5 billion cost. However, this funding will not deliver the completed Artemis 3 mission. It would just give an option in 2028 or later for another lander if SpaceX Starship HLS (human landing system) was still not ready. The original decision was that NASA could not afford two full systems, a primary and a secondary. Bezos has gotten his second system funded for Artemis 5 in 2030.

Dynetics original bid was $9 billion. The $2.45-4 billion cost is only for the unmanned certification of the lunar lander with Leidos picking up some costs and the final crewed version in the Artemis 3 contract.

Estimated Timeline: 3–4 years from contract award (start Q1 2026 → certification by 2029).

Year 1: Final design/qualification (leverage 2023 mods; 6-9 months).

Year 2: Build/test prototype; first unmanned orbital flight (2027).

Years 3-4: Three lunar flights (2028-2029; spaced 6-12 months for data review).

Estimated Cost: $2.5–4B total (NASA-funded, fixed-price). Breakdown: $1B development/build (scaled from 2021 $9.08B full crewed bid); $500M testing/orbital demo; $800M–1.2B for three lunar flights (incl. launches, ops).

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin use legal channels like lobbying, political donations, and hiring former officials—practices that are common among major players.

Blue Origin has ~15–20 former NASA/DoD hires in key role. Blue Origin spends $2-4 million per year on lobbying.