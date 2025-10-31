Elon Musk Described an AI Device to Replace Phones in 5 Years

Elon Musk predicts that traditional smartphones will evolve into lightweight edge nodes optimized for AI inference rather than standalone hardware. This is a broader architectural transformation driven by AI advancements.

Musk describes the future device (formerly known as a phone) as an edge node for AI inference particularly for AI video inference. It would feature minimal hardware—essentially a screen, audio output, radios for connectivity and on-device AI processing to handle local computations. The heavy lifting happens via seamless communication between on-device AI and massive server-side AI models.

The device will generate real-time video of anything that you could possibly want. This implies hyper-personalized, on-demand content creation. AI rendering a custom movie scene, virtual meeting with synthesized participants, or augmented reality overlays based on your thoughts or voice prompts. Bandwidth is minimized by pushing as much AI as possible to the edge (device), reducing data transfer needs.

There will be no traditional OS or apps. Musk emphasizes There won’t be operating systems. There won’t be apps in the future. Instead, the device anticipates and displays what you need.

Musk estimates this transition in five or six years. He ties it to exponential AI improvements, noting current trends like coherent 10-15 minute AI-generated videos (using tools like Grok’s Imagine) as precursors.

On-device AI processes raw data locally, sending only refined queries to servers.

Musk hints at new streams, such as personalized content generation.