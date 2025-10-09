Figure AI New Bot Target 100,000 Units in 4 Years for $1.2 Billion/Year in Revenue

Figure AI has revealed a new humanoid bot, the figure-03. They are targeting a total of 100,000 built within 4 years (by the end of 2029). They anticipate making $1000 per month or $12,000 per year. This would mean $1.2 billion per year from 100,000 bots.
The humanoid bots now wear clothes to make them easier to clean and maintain.
They show the usual tasks of moving boxes, folding clothes, sorting items and helping around the house.
Figure 03 is a complete redesign and shaved 9% off the mass and enhanced maneuverability in constrained environments like homes or factories.
First-gen production line will make up to 12,000 units/year, with in-house assembly of actuators, batteries, sensors, and electronics. Hybrid workforce includes Figure robots for tasks like component handling.
Supply chain (3+ dozen vendors) geared for 100,000 total robots (or 3M actuators) over the next four years (2025-2029). This implies a ramp: 12k in Year 1, accelerating to ~40k+ annually by 2029 via line expansions and robot-assisted manufacturing.
I worry that they’re being far too cautious. The 100k bots in 4 years is scratching the surface of the potential market for early adopters and pilot projects. Tesla and Chinese competitors will be aiming to scale production much more quickly.
Of course, scaling is challenging and these are just the announced plans and they can expand their targets as they gain traction.