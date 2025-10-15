Ford Recall Doom Loop Affects Over 10 Million Vehicles

Ford year-to-date has around 115–117 recalls as of October 15, 2025. The total vehicles affected year-to-date now exceeds 10 million, with Q3 2025 alone accounting for over 5 million vehicles impacted across Ford’s campaigns—the highest quarterly figure for any manufacturer and representing nearly 60% of all U.S. vehicle recalls in that period. This surge continues a trend where Ford’s recalls outpace the next 10 automakers combined, with projections still holding at 160+ for the full year.

Ford Q3 earnings will be on Oct 23, 2025. If Q3 reveals Free cash flow less than $3B then the Z-Score (risk of bankrupcy) dips below 1.8. This could trigger a credit downgrade. Altman’s Z-Score model is a numerical measurement that is used to predict the chances of a business going bankrupt in the next two years.

Warranty charges projected at $2.5–3B for the quarter alone. Thnis is 40% of Ford’s full-year $7–8B estimate and 2x Q2’s $1.2B. Factors amplifying expense are high-severity dominance (e.g., $900M+ in brake/axle fixes), parts delays adding $200M+ in rentals, and the $165M NHTSA penalty.

Over 4.2 million are high severity (do not drive warnings) problems. 82% are medium-to-high risk tied to issues that could lead to crashes or injuries. Repair backlogs and parts shortages delay fixes for up to 9 months on high-severity items like F-150 axles.

Repair costs tripled to $7.8B in 2024 and are ballooning in 2025.

Root cause analyses point to offshoring (Mexico and Brazil), engineer experience gaps (layoffs of veterans), and rushed EV/hybrid integrations.