Future Satellites for Efficient and Fast 6G Communication Uses Advanced Antennas, Beam forming and AI

LEO mega-constellations are expected to deploy thousands of satellites to provide broadband services with data rates approaching several Gbps and latencies as low as 30–50 ms, significantly lower than traditional GEO satellites (500+ ms). Achieving 6G’s target of peak data rates up to 1 Tbps requires satellites to operate in high-frequency bands like Ka-band (26.5–40 GHz) and potentially Q/V-band (37.5–51.4 GHz), supported by advanced modulation schemes (e.g., 256-QAM) and massive MIMO.

These papers highlight a trend toward AI-native 6G NTN, where models like transformers and diffusion enable 10-50x faster beam switching via predictive analytics, reducing latency for satellite handovers. For interference, techniques like AI nulling cut co-channel issues by 20-30% in dense LEO setups. Indoor operations remain challenging due to penetration losses, but RIS and edge-AI hybrids (SNS projects) boost coverage by 15-25 dB in industrial settings. No single paper covers all topics exhaustively, but they form a cohesive body of work

There is an evolution and convergence of communications, sensing, and PNT into integrated multi-functional payloads for 6G satellite systems. By unifying functionalities within a single payload, MFSS promises higher spectral efficiency, reduced cost and mass, improved energy use, and enhanced functional synergy while contributing to space sustainability. A comprehensive review of existing payload architectures, integration strategies, and performance considerations has been provided, along with an analysis of key challenges, and promising research directions.

Satellites must operate reliably in adverse conditions, using robust frequency bands like C-band (less susceptible to rain fade) and redundant ISLs for network continuity.

Research Directions for JCAS- Joint Communication and Sensing

• Compact and Reconfigurable Antenna Design: One of the most critical hardware challenges in satellite JCAS lies in designing antennas that support both high-gain communication and precise sensing under severe space, weight, and mechanical constraints. Future research must focus on developing compact, lightweight, and reconfigurable antenna arrays that enable shared apertures for dual functionality. Approaches such as multifunctional metasurfaces, electronically steerable arrays (ESAs), and multi-band phased arrays need to be explored to provide dynamic control of beam shape and direction.

Additionally, robustness to thermal stress, radiation, and mechanical vibration must be factored into the design to ensure long-term survivability in orbit. Innovations that allow adaptive reconfiguration based on mission needs or

orbital context can greatly enhance operational flexibility.

Advanced Self-Interference Cancellation for Space Environments: The compact layout of satellite payloads

makes physical isolation between transmit and receive antennas impractical, intensifying the problem of SI in full-duplex JCAS operations. Future work must investigate lightweight analog-digital hybrid cancellation techniques

that can function with minimal processing overhead and under hardware non-linearities. Machine learning–based estimators and adaptive filters may offer promising results if their resource footprints can be optimized for space deployment. Additionally, system-level strategies, such as coordinated beam nulling and frequency hopping, should be evaluated to provide redundancy and resilience against residual interference.

Joint communications and sensing (JCAS) has emerged as a transformative paradigm, integrating both sensing and communication functions within a unified payload to enhance spectral efficiency, reduce operational costs, and minimize hardware redundancy. Beyond efficiency, this integration creates opportunities for novel services that are infeasible under separate payload designs. JCAS is shaping the sixth-generation (6G) of satellite networks.

Applications of Advanced Satellite Positioning

The integration of positioning services from satellites offers transformative applications across a range of sectors, leveraging the unique benefits of global coverage, and enhanced reliability. These services provide comprehensive solutions combining precise positioning with robust communication capabilities.

Some of the key applications are:

• Maritime and Aerial Navigation: Maritime and Aerial Navigation: Providing continuous and precise PNT services is critical for ensuring safety, efficiency, and reliability in both maritime and aviation domains. Satellite-based PNT systems enable accurate route planning, real-time tracking, and collision avoidance, while also supporting synchronization of communication, sensing, and control systems.

• Autonomous Vehicle Navigation: Precise and resilient PNT is a cornerstone for safe and reliable operation of autonomous vehicles and drones. Satellite-based PNT systems can provide lane-level positioning accuracy, trajectory planning, and timing synchronization required for cooperative perception and coordinated maneuvers. To guarantee service continuity in dense urban areas, rural regions, and ultra-remote environments, emerging PNT solutions leverage ultra-dense.

Figure 7 illustrates a representative hybrid beamforming communication satellite payload architecture showing the major components including:

Antenna elements, transmit (Tx)/ receive (Rx) Modules, Analog beamforming, Microwave up/down conversion, Data converters, Digital up/down conversion, and Digital beamforming.

Antenna elements: This subsystem converts electrical energy into microwave signals for transmission, fed

through a coaxial channel.

• Tx/Rx Modules: This subsystem includes a low-noise amplifier for receiving signals and a high-power amplifier

for transmitting signals. It also includes a switch for selecting between transmit and receive modes.

• Analog beamforming: This subsystem merges a certain set of components into an analog subarray.

• Microwave up/down conversion: When the operating frequency surpasses the data converter’s operating range, this subsystem employs frequency conversion. This conversion translates the operating frequency to an intermediate frequency that is suitable for the data converters.

• Data converters: This subsystem consists of analog-to-digital (ADCs) and digital-to-analog (DACs) converters that perform conversion from microwave frequency to a digital word and from digital word to microwave frequency.

Digital up/down conversion: Due to the widespread use of high-speed data converters, the rates at which these converters operate are often higher than what is really required for processing the available bandwidth. Utilizing

this subsystem capability embedded in data converter integrated circuits can help conserve system power. This involves reducing the in-phase/quadrature-phase data stream to a lower rate that aligns with the processing bandwidth of the application.

• Digital beamforming: This subsystem combines the in-phase/quadrature-phase data stream in a weighted sum to create the final digital beam data

The development of 6G wireless technologies is rapidly advancing, with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) entering the pre-standardization phase and aiming to deliver the first specifications by 2028. This paper explores the OpenAirInterface (OAI) project, an open-source initiative that plays a crucial role in the evolution of 5G and future 6G networks.