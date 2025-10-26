Kramnik May Face Discipline for Hounding Daniel Naroditsky for 18 Months

by

X-Chess Champion Kramnik may face discipline. He hounded Daniel Naroditsky with accusations of cheating without evidence.

Daniel Naroditsky said days before his death that whenever he was doing well the accusations of cheating would arise.

Daniel said he felt is one of the worst periods of his life and at time felt his life was collapsing around him.

No cause of death has been revealed but many fans believe it was suicide.

Leave a Comment