Lightship Security and the OpenSSL Corporation Submit OpenSSL 3.5.4 for FIPS 140-3 Validation

Lightship Security, an Applus+ Laboratories company and accredited cryptographic security test laboratory, and the OpenSSL Corporation, the co-maintainer of the OpenSSL Library, announce the submission of OpenSSL version 3.5.4 to the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) for FIPS 140-3 validation.

This submission confirms that the code is complete and that all included algorithms have successfully passed NIST testing and independent laboratory review. The final CMVP review and certificate issuance remain as the last step in the process.

This submission marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Lightship Security and the OpenSSL Corporation to provide validated cryptographic solutions that meet modern security and compliance requirements. The OpenSSL 3.5.4 FIPS Object Module provides an open-source, standards-compliant cryptographic module aligned with the FIPS 140-3 standard, enabling organisations across government and industry to deploy secure and compliant solutions once the validation certification is issued on the completion of the final step in the process.

OpenSSL 3.5, released in April 2025, introduced support for post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms, including ML-KEM, ML-DSA, and SLH-DSA, consistent with NIST’s PQC standardisation. This submission is the first step toward a FIPS-140 validated PQC-ready module, supporting organisations preparing for quantum-resistant cryptographic deployments.

Jason Lawlor, President of Lightship Security, said:

“The submission of OpenSSL 3.5.4 to the CMVP marks an important step in sustaining validated, standards-based cryptography within one of the world’s most widely used open-source libraries—foundational to internet infrastructure, embedded systems, and enterprise applications. Lightship Security is proud to continue supporting OpenSSL’s FIPS 140-3 validation efforts to meet both current and emerging compliance requirements for global users.”

Tim Hudson, President of the OpenSSL Corporation, said:

“OpenSSL 3.5.4 is not just a step toward future validation. It represents a completed, tested, and ready module that brings real value today. The final certificate will formalise what is already true: OpenSSL 3.5.4 meets the requirements of FIPS 140-3 while introducing post-quantum readiness for the years ahead.”

This effort continues the history of the OpenSSL Library FIPS 140 validated modules that are widely deployed across government, defence, and commercial systems to support secure and compliant operations.

About The OpenSSL Corporation

The OpenSSL Corporation is a global leader in cryptographic solutions, specializing in developing and maintaining the OpenSSL Library – an essential tool for secure digital communications. The OpenSSL Corporation provides a range of services tailored to assist businesses of all sizes to ensure the secure and efficient implementation of OpenSSL solutions. The OpenSSL Corporation also supports projects aligned with its Mission and Values by providing infrastructure, resources, expert advice, and engagement through advisory committees, particularly in the commercial sector. Collaboration among these projects fosters innovation, enhances security standards, and effectively addresses common challenges, benefiting all our communities.

