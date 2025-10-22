Main Highlights Tesla Q3 Earnings Call

The most important highlights of the Tesla Q3 earnings call.

Tesla robotaxi miles were 250,000 in Austin and over 1 million in the SF Bay area.

This is a significant ramp from about 7000 miles in Austin.

This means about half of the miles were likely in the October.

The SF bay area started at the end of July. So only about 10 weeks to do the SF Bay Area miles.

This means about 6-10% of the weekly miles of Waymo 2.5 million per week.

1 Million Optimius 3 end of 2026.

10 Million Optimus 4

and then

100 million for the next Optimus.

FSD 14 lite will be built for HW3 in about Q2 2026.

FSD 14.3 will have reasoning by the end of 2025.

This will likely be able to drop off the driver at the location and then go find the parking.

AI5 will be 2-10X more energy efficient for AI processing.

This will ultimately mean AI inference will be 100 GW for 100 million cars.

Tesla will ramp to about 3M cars per year in about 24 months.

Megapack 4 will have substation components to enable faster scaling.