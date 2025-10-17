Most Efficient Rocket Engine Ever Flown Will Enable Affordable Mach 9 Hypersonic Speed

Venus Aerospace has made the most efficient rocket engines ever flown. They will go from runway to mach 9 hypersonic speed. The Venus Aerospace Stargazer M4 is designed to reach a top speed of Mach 9, which is approximately 6,900 mph. While its cruise speed is planned to be around Mach 4-5, the engine combination for the Stargazer M4 is capable of reaching Mach 9 at its maximum velocity.
Combining a ramjet with the Venus RDRE–the most efficient rocket engine ever flown, the VDR is the most viable solution to take you from take-off to Mach 5.
Due to its simple design, standard materials, engine efficiency, and reusability, the VDR is affordable to produce, operate, and maintain, delivering revolutionary capabilities at lower cost.
