Multiple Nvidia Deals Made it the First $5 Trillion Company Yesterday

Nvidia CFO clarified $500 billion in datacenter revenue at analyst dinner yesterday. 30% already shipped as of end-October. Morgan Stanley had modeled ~$407B cumulative Blackwell + Rubin for 2025-26 vs $500B, implying ~$93B upside. The Timing is unclear but you’ll start seeing larger magnitude beats (on revenue and income).

This will be about 12 million Blackwell + Rubin chips over two years at about $40,000 per chip.

NVIDIA, Oracle & DOE (Energy)

will build the largest AI supercomputer at @argonne. It will be powered by 100,000 Blackwell GPUs, it ignites a new era of agentic AI for U.S. scientific discovery — accelerating breakthroughs across science, energy, and national security.

The Solstice system will feature a record-breaking 100,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and support the DOE’s mission of developing AI capabilities to drive technological leadership across U.S. security, science and energy applications. Another system, Equinox, will include 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and is expected to be available in the first half of 2026. Both systems will be interconnected by NVIDIA networking and deliver a combined 2,200 exaflops of AI performance.

The Solstice and Equinox supercomputers will be located at Argonne National Laboratory. They will enable scientists and researchers to develop and train new frontier models and AI reasoning models for open science using the NVIDIA Megatron-Core library and scale them using the NVIDIA TensorRT™ inference software stack. These models will form the backbone of agentic AI workflows for scientific discovery.

$NVDA & $UBER partner to scale autonomous vehicle fleets starting in 2027.

The deployment will use Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion 10 platform with dual Blackwell Thor chips to enable Level 4 autonomy across up to 100K vehicles.

At the beginning of October, Microsoft delivered the world’s first at-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 production cluster, providing the supercomputing engine needed for OpenAI to train multitrillion-parameter models in days, not weeks.