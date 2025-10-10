Nanoprecise partners with AccuKnox to strengthen its Zero Trust Cloud Security and Compliance Posture

Menlo Park, USA, October 10th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

AccuKnox, a leader in Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), is proud to announce that Nanoprecise has selected AccuKnox to enhance its cloud security, governance, and compliance framework. Nanoprecise is a pioneer predictive maintenance and condition monitoring, and leverages Artificial Intelligence and IoT technologies to deliver real-time fault diagnostics and predictive insights. This helps enterprises minimize downtime, optimize maintenance, and drive operational efficiency. With a growing cloud footprint and plans to expand across AWS and Oracle Cloud, Nanoprecise recognized the need for a comprehensive CNAPP solution that could scale securely and ensure compliance across workloads.

Why Nanoprecise Chose AccuKnox?

After a competitive evaluation that included best-in-class incumbent Cloud Security vendors, Nanoprecise selected AccuKnox for its agentless architecture, rapid risk assessment capabilities, and modular pricing. During the Proof of Concept (POC), AccuKnox successfully demonstrated:

CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management) for AWS

for AWS KSPM (Kubernetes Security Posture Management) using KIEM, CIS Benchmarks, and Cluster Misconfigurations in an agentless manner

using KIEM, CIS Benchmarks, and Cluster Misconfigurations in an agentless manner Automated Compliance for Cloud and Workload Environments

The deployment validated AccuKnox’s ability to deliver quick time-to-value, granular visibility, and compliance assurance — all while aligning with Nanoprecise’s forward-looking roadmap that includes Cloud Detect & Respond (CDR) and AI security modules.

A Partnership Built for Securing the Future

AccuKnox’s Customer Success and Solution Engineering teams ensured a seamless POC (Proof of Concept) within a month – demonstrating AccuKnox’s Zero Trust CNAPP platform’s ability to simplify security and compliance operations while preparing for future multi-cloud growth.

Customer Testimonial

Faizan Ahmad Wani, Head Of Security at Nanoprecise, shared:

“At Nanoprecise, our focus has always been on leveraging AI to deliver predictive intelligence with accuracy and speed. We wanted a security partner who shared the same philosophy. AccuKnox not only delivered strong visibility across our AWS environment but also showcased a forward-looking roadmap with CDR and AI security that aligns perfectly with our innovation goals. Their agentless, modular approach and customer-first engagement truly stood out.”

Gaurav Kumar Mishra, Solution Engineering Lead at AccuKnox, commented:

“Nanoprecise is a fantastic example of a fast-scaling, innovation-driven company that understands the importance of embedding security early in the growth journey. Our teams collaborated closely to operationalize CSPM and KSPM seamlessly in under a month. What makes this partnership exciting is that Nanoprecise is not just securing their cloud — they’re also exploring ways to deliver CNAPP value to their own customers through an MSSP model. This is the kind of forward-thinking collaboration AccuKnox is known for.”

About Nanoprecise

Nanoprecise specializes in AI and IoT-based predictive maintenance and condition monitoring solutions, offering real-time insights into machine health to help enterprises make data-driven decisions that save time, resources, and costs. Their proprietary technologies enable timely and accurate fault detection, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for industrial operations.

Users can learn more at https://www.nanoprecise.io

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox is a Zero Trust CNAPP platform that delivers runtime protection, agentless risk assessment, and comprehensive visibility across cloud, container, and AI workloads. AccuKnox is a core contributor to leading CNCF OpenSource projects, KuberArmor and ModelArmor. AccuKnox Enterprise platform is anchored on these open source projects and helps organizations secure modern cloud environments with policy-driven automation and compliance frameworks that scale.

Users can learn more at https://www.accuknox.com

