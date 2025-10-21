NASA Wants to Speed Up By Going to a Once a Year Blue Origin Launches?

As of October 21, 2025, Blue Origin has conducted only one New Glenn launch to date. The maiden flight occurred on January 16, 2025, from Cape Canaveral’s SLC-36, successfully reaching orbit with a prototype Blue Ring payload, though the first stage was lost during reentry.

The second Blue Origin launch of New Glenn is taking nearly a year. NASA’s ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) Mars mission is currently scheduled to launch no earlier than November 9, 2025, aboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This would mark a cadence of roughly 10 months between launches so far, reflecting the vehicle’s early development phase rather than operational frequency.

Blue Origin aims to ramp up to multiple launches per year once reusability is proven (booster landings targeted for the second flight), but no additional flights have occurred yet. Future missions include Telesat’s Lightspeed satellites in 2026.

Build Time for a Standard MK1: Blue Origin is already constructing a second MK1, estimated at 6-8 months behind the first (assembly completion around mid-2026 if the lead vehicle flies on schedule). This suggests a production timeline of 6-12 months from order to rollout for a new unit, leveraging an established assembly line at their Florida facility. The process includes fabricating the BE-7 engine cluster (7 engines for descent), integrating the VORTEX propellant system, and avionics/avionics testing.

For a Mark 1.5 Variant: The hypothetical Artemis 3 version could have minor mods for HLS acceleration as Blue Origin has begun preliminary work on a modified MK1 for potential crewed use. Build time would likely extend to 8-14 months, adding 2-3 months for design iterations, software updates, and qualification tests. The company might accelerate via parallel assembly if NASA funds it, drawing from MK2 elements (larger fairing compatibility). This might shave to 6-9 months with existing tooling.

Blue Origin could easily take to 2029 to get three launches to certify a new human rated lander. The first test launch could be 2027 or later.