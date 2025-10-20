Nvidia and TSMC Making Blackwell GPU Chips in the USA

TSMC’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix celebrates the first NVIDIA Blackwell wafer produced on U.S. soil. The US Nvidia Blackwell has reached volume production.

The chip packaging is still done in Taiwan.

TSMC Arizona will produce advanced technologies including two-, three- and four-nanometer chips, as well as A16 chips, all essential for applications like AI, telecommunications and high-performance computing.

Private individuals (retail) hold the majority of non-central bank gold, primarily through the investment category (48,634 tonnes in bars/coins/ETFs) and jewellery (97,149 tonnes). Combined, this equates to about 145,783 tonnes (67% of total above-ground stock), underscoring gold’s role as a personal store of value and cultural asset.

Jewellery Specifics: This is the single largest category, with most holdings in private hands rather than institutions. Annual fabrication adds ~2,000 tonnes, but the stock reflects cumulative historical demand.

Figures are approximate and based on end-2024 data; minor adjustments for 2025 mine output (~3,500 tonnes annually) would scale these proportionally upward by ~1%.