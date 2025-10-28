Nvidia Partners with Uber to Make 100,000 Robotaxi Starting in 2027

Nvidia today announced it is partnering with Uber to help build the world’s largest Level 4 autonomous fleet, targeting 100,000 Robotaxis starting in 2027.

Nvidia will work with Uber to scale the world’s largest level 4-ready mobility network, using the company’s next-generation robotaxi and autonomous delivery fleets, the new Nvidia Drive AGX Hyperion 10 autonomous vehicle development platform and Nvidia Drive software purpose-built for L4 autonomy.

These vehicles will be developed in collaboration with Nvidia and other Uber ecosystem partners, using Nvidia Drive. Nvidia and Uber are also working together to develop a data factory accelerated by the Nvidia Cosmos world foundation model development platform to curate and process data needed for autonomous vehicle development.

NVIDIA Drive AGX Hyperion 10 is a reference production computer and sensor set architecture that makes any vehicle L4-ready. It enables automakers to build cars, trucks and vans equipped with validated hardware and sensors that can host any compatible autonomous-driving software, providing a unified foundation for safe, scalable and AI-defined mobility.”

• Uber will bring together human riders and robot drivers in a worldwide ride-hailing network powered by DRIVE AGX Hyperion-ready vehicles.

• Stellantis, Lucid and Mercedes-Benz are collaborating on level 4-ready autonomous vehicles compatible with DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 for passenger mobility, while Aurora, Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Waabi extend level 4 autonomy to long-haul freight.

• Uber will begin scaling its global autonomous fleet starting in 2027, targeting 100,000 vehicles and supported by a joint AI data factory built on the NVIDIA Cosmos platform.

• NVIDIA and Uber continue to support a growing level 4 ecosystem that includes Avride, May Mobility, Momenta, Nuro, http://Pony.ai, Wayve and WeRide.

• NVIDIA launches the Halos Certified Program, the industry’s first system to evaluate and certify physical AI safety for autonomous vehicles and robotics.