Poland Has No Income Tax to Parents to 2 or More Children

Poland is getting serious about declining fertility rates which hit a record low of 1.16 births per woman in 2024. On October 16, 2025, Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed the PIT Zero for Large Families initiative into law. It exempts parents raising at least two children from personal income tax (PIT). This builds on earlier family support policies like the 500+ child benefit program and was first proposed by the president in August 2025 as part of a broader pro-natalist agenda.

It applies to biological or adoptive parents (including single parents) with at least two dependent children under 18 years old. For children aged 18–25, eligibility extends if they are full-time students and have no income exceeding the tax-free threshold. The exemption covers the parent(s) directly raising the children.

Full tax exemption up to an annual cap of approximately 140,000 PLN (€32,500 or ~$35,000 USD) per parent. For married couples where both qualify, the combined cap is 280,000 PLN (€65,000 or ~$70,000 USD). This effectively means zero PIT liability within these limits.

Poland tax rate is about 12% up to 120,000PLN and then 32% from 120,001 to 280,000 PLN. This is up to 64,000 PLN or US$15,000 annual benefit for those making 280,000 PLN or more. For a second child born in 2025, this means 18 years of tax relief (until ~2043), saving up to 16,800 PLN (€3,900) annually per parent at Poland’s 12–32% PIT rates. It’s not a one-time grant but an ongoing shield against income tax liability, phasing out only if family size drops below two dependents.

Yes, this program is still way too low. Several other countries trying. I propose keep raising every 6 months or so until the actual known new monthly pregnancies gets past level needed for 2.1. China needs to go from 8 million per year to about 20 million per year. Monthly from 670,000 to 1.6 million per month. If China was still only seeing less than 1.6 million new pregnancies then keep increasing benefits. We need to strongly incentive the marriage as well. Pay for egg freezing when women are 18-25. Free IVF. Also, fund and give salary to women willing to be surrogates or willing to have the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th etc.. child.

It is retroactive to January 1, 2025, with refunds for taxes already paid this year. The law is set for a 10-year duration, with potential extensions based on demographic impacts. It is designed to ease financial burdens on families amid high living costs and low birthrates, potentially saving qualifying households up to 16,800 PLN (~€3,900) annually in taxes. Critics argue it may not fully reverse trends without addressing housing and childcare shortages, but supporters hail it as a game-changer for family wealth-building.

Each additional child extends the clock by their dependency period. A third child born in 2027 would push full exemption to ~2045 (18 years from their birth), overriding the original timeline. For four kids (spaced 2–3 years apart), it could span 20+ years, compounding savings to €78,000+ per parent over the period. This “ladder effect” incentivizes higher-order births, as the marginal benefit grows with family size. However, it ends irrevocably per child at age 25 (or earlier if independent), and the 10-year law cap could truncate it unless renewed—politically likely given Poland’s aging crisis (projected 40% over-65 by 2050).

The original 500+ (2016–2023) yielded a short-term TFR bump of +0.1–0.2 (from 1.29 to 1.46 peak in 2017), but it faded to 1.16 by 2024 amid inflation and housing costs.

Models project a +0.05–0.15 TFR lift in 2026–2028, driven by higher-order births (+20–30% probability for third child). Long-term to 2035 +0.2–0.3 total, stabilizing TFR at 1.3–1.4 if paired with 800+ expansions (no work requirements). However, more reforms are needed to increase the impact. This measure is part of Poland’s aggressive pro-family strategy, which has included cash allowances and housing subsidies since 2016.

Hong kong, Greece, Hungary, China, Taiwan and South korea program are also rolling out new fertility incentives.

Hungary is building on its family-first policies, a February 2025 law (praised by Elon Musk) grants lifelong PIT (personal income tax) exemption for mothers with 2–3 children (up to HUF 500,000/~€1,300 annual savings). For 4+ children, it’s extended to fathers too, alongside interest-free loans forgiven after a third child. Fertility rose modestly from 1.23 in 2010 to 1.59 in 2024.

In Hong Kong, the October 2025 policy address introduced tax deductions up to HKD 120,000 (~€14,000) per child for families with 2+ kids, plus expanded IVF subsidies (up to 9th child eligible, even if born abroad). This addresses a fertility rate of 0.77, the world’s lowest, with benefits claimable retroactively.