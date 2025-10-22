Reflect Orbit $20 Million Startup Plans 4000 Space Mirrors

Reflect Orbital plans a constellation to enable solar power generation at night, make crops grow better and stronger, possibly replace urban lighting, provide emergency illumination in disaster zones and enable people to work into the night.

UPDATE: The concept of mirrors in space was previously discussed in 2018, when China was looking to get 8 times the brightness of a full moon onto the megacity Chengdu.

By 2030, Reflect Orbital the plan is for constellation of 4,000 of giant mirror satellites, circling Earth in a sun-synchronous orbit following the boundary between day and night.

Reflect Orbital would deploy thousands of lightweight mylar mirrors in low-Earth orbit (LEO) to reflect sunlight onto solar farms during twilight, night, or high-demand periods, effectively extending daytime generation. Their initial test satellite (EARENDIL-1, launching 2026) features an 18 meter × 18 meter mirror. The full constellation scales to 54 meter × 54 meter mirrors, with 4,000 units targeted by 2030 (potentially expanding to 250,000 long-term).

Sun-synchronous orbit at ~600-625 km altitude, enabling pole-to-pole passes aligned with terminator (day-night boundary). Each mirror weighs ~16 kg and deploys in orbit, appearing as a bright moving star from ground (4× brighter than full moon when viewed directly).

They would have a 6 km diameter light spot (28 km² area) per mirror. This is determined by the Sun’s 0.53° angular diameter projected from orbit (spot diameter ≈ 0.0093 × altitude in km).

A single 54 meter mirror delivers 0.04 W/m². This is 30,000× dimmer than midday Sun’s ~1,000-1,360 W/m². It would be double a full moon’s 0.002 W/m². Stacking 5,000 mirrors on one spot yields ~200 W/m². This would be 15-20% of daytime Sun. This would be enough for partial solar panel operation. This would be 3-4% output boost at 20% panel efficiency.

They would need far bigger mirrors in order to get useful large solar farm energy boosting.

22 million (each delivering ~2.6 kW total reflected power at 90% efficiency, spread over 28 km²).

Significant Partial (200 W/m², 20% Sun): ~4.4 million. This would be viable but exceeds their 250k max. It covers a giant solar farm in ~2-3 min bursts. It would need ~1,000 handoffs/hour for continuity.

For 1 GW farms, hybrid ground battery storage outperforms mirrors economically today (~$0.05/kWh vs. $0.10+/kWh mirrored).

9.3 km diameter mirrors needed for full Sun. However, current thin films seem to limit to ~150-200 meter for practical near term systems. There is work to massively scale in orbit sizes but the in orbit manufacturing are unproven.

The systems would guarantee massive light pollution for astronomy and unknown side effects to disrupt animals at night. Reflect Orbital would not be able to meaningfully add to solar power on the ground without larger systems and even more disruption.

Nextbigfuture has covered the prior plans in China and NASA studies.