Significant Slowing of Orbital Decay of the IVO Quantum Drive Satellite

IVO Quantum drive seems to be showing a reduced orbital decay. Around October 1, 2025, the rate of orbital decay has slowed.

From Sept 23 to Oct 1, 2025 It dropped 900 meters in 8 days.

From Oct 2 to Oct 8, 2025. It dropped 200 meters in 6 days.

Semi Major Axis (SMA) – Main way to measure altitude

Sept 23, 2025. 507.6 kilometers

Sept 25, 2025. 507.4 kilometers

Sept 27, 2015. 507.2 kilometers

Sept 28, 2025. 507.1 kilometers

Sept 30, 2025. 506.9 kilometers

Oct 1, 2025. 506.7 kilometers

Oct 2, 2025 506.6 kilometers

Oct 3, 2025 506.5 kilometers

Oct 4, 2025 506.5 kilometers

Oct 5, 2025 506.5 kilometers

Oct 6, 2025 506.5 kilometers

Oct 7, 2025 506.4 kilometers

Oct 8, 2025 506.4 kilometers

Non-Propulsion Ways the Orbital Decay Slows Temporarily

A temporary reduction in upper atmospheric density would slow the orbital decay. It would directly lowers aerodynamic drag on the satellite. This density variation is a natural consequence of space weather dynamics and does not require active intervention like propulsion.

Solar extreme ultraviolet (EUV) radiation ionizes and heats the thermosphere, puffing it up and increasing density by 20–100% during active periods. Lower F10.7 → cooler, denser contraction → less drag.

September saw elevated activity (monthly F10.7 ~130 sfu), with flares and coronal activity noted mid- and late-month (e.g., farside blasts visible ~Sept 27). Early October quieted (low flare chance by Oct 7), likely dipping daily F10.7 below September averages, reducing heating and density by ~10–20%.

Late September had moderate-to-strong storms (G2–G3 watches Sept 1–2, ongoing activity mid-month). Early October started with a G3 storm (Oct 2, high-speed solar wind stream), causing brief density spike (explaining small drops Oct 2–3). Post-storm quiet (Kp ~4 on Oct 6–8, low activity forecast) allowed rapid cooling, dropping density ~30–50% below storm levels and stabilizing the orbit (no decay Oct 4–6).

Richard Mansell and IVO Have More Precise Readings

IVO would know when and how long they are turning on the device and would know if there was brief periods of actual propulsion.

If the device can produce 10 millinewtons of thrust then being able to turn it on for 68 seconds or so would cancel a 112 meter daily drop.

The goal of this mission is to test the Quantum Drive and Mike McCulloch ‘s theory of QI. It had been looking bad for the satellite and drive as communication was established by there was no slowing of the orbital decay. The orbital decay accelerated but now there seems to be a positive change.

If the IVO propellantless drive can successful in raise the orbit of the OTP-2 Rogue Space satellite (Norad tracking Satellite 63235), then it could be a gamechanger for fast interstellar travel and fast travel around the solar system. Being able to operate a propellantless drive to generate propulsion with a nuclear fission power source would allow acceleration for years.

This is controversial because if it is successful and validated then it will change what is accepted physics.

The experiment will need to raise the orbit of the satellite as evidence that the propulsion successfully works. Celestrak is monitoring the satellite.

If it works for this test for a few minutes or hours, there still needs to be confirmation that it works for years.

If it works then a multi-decade nuclear power source would be able to provide constant acceleration for decades. This would enable reaching very fast speeds.